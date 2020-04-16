EPL Bournemouth reverse furlough decision

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has already taken a pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

EPL Bournemouth reverse furlough decision

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 07:05:09

Bournemouth have become the latest English Premier League club to reverse their decision to furlough members of their non-playing staff.

In a statement, the Cherries said they were “aware of criticisms of Premier League clubs applying for this scheme” during the suspension to the football season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The south coast club added: “We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees”.

Liverpool and Tottenham have also reversed initial moves to make use of the UK government’s job retention scheme, which sees non-working staff paid 80 per cent of their salary.

Currently, Newcastle and Norwich are the only EPL clubs continuing to place some members of their non-playing staff on furlough.

Bournemouth said they had made the decision despite the financial implications of the ongoing lockdown.

The statement added: “We are rapidly coming to terms with the stark reality of what this virus means, both for the health of the global population and for business in all industries, who are being affected by its financial implications.

“Football is undoubtedly one of those industries. As things stand there is no return date for the 2019-20 season, meaning our revenue is depleted but our outgoings remain unaffected.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, chief executive Neill Blake, first-team technical director Richard Hughes and assistant Jason Tindall have already taken “significant, voluntary pay cuts” as the Cherries look to keep costs down.

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

news

emergency planning

No finger pointing from bushfires inquiry

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements says it will deliver practical recommendations ahead of the next bushfire season.

sport

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.