EPL leaders and European champions Liverpool have furloughed some of their non-playing staff. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

EPL Liverpool furlough non-playing staff

By AAP

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 02:09:07

Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their non-playing staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said on Saturday.

Liverpool added on their website that the furloughed staff would continue to receive 100 per cent of their salaries.

Several English top-flight clubs, such as Tottenham, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, have already put non-playing staff on furlough, with football’s return in England contingent on medical guidance and government support.

“Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough,” the European champions said in a statement.

“The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100% of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.”

Furloughed British workers can claim 80 per cent of their wages up to STG 2,500 ($A5,114) ($A5,114) per month as part of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which means Liverpool will top up the remaining 20 per cent of salaries for its furloughed staff.

The Premier League said on Friday its clubs would consult with their players over a proposed 30 per cent reduction in wages.

Liverpool said salary deductions were being discussed and there was “a collective commitment at senior levels of the club” to secure jobs for employees.

“These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing,” the club added.

Meanwhile, Burnley have warned they would face a STG 50 million ($A102 million) shortfall if it is not possible to complete the Premier League season.

The Clarets moved to counter the narrative that clubs can necessarily afford to ride out the storm as they outlined how the possible loss of the remainder of the season would affect them – saying some top-flight clubs could miss out on as much as STG 100million ($A205 million).

Burnley said that if the campaign cannot be completed they faced a loss of matchday revenue worth STG 5million ($A10 million) – money that would still be lost if the league resumes behind closed doors – as well as a Â£45million ($A92 million) shortfall in broadcasting revenue.

“It’s a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League Clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in any way only just a few weeks ago,” Burnley chairman Mike Garlick said.

“It’s now not just about Burnley or any other individual club anymore, it’s about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem.”

