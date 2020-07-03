Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire, where she had been since December, the FBI says. Image by AP PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

By Karen Freifeld and Mark Hosenball and Sarah N Lynch

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 07:30:58

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested on US charges of luring underage girls so Epstein could sexually abuse them.

The FBI arrest of the British socialite is the latest twist in the mystery of Epstein, who went from a high school maths teacher to high-flying lifestyle of private Caribbean islands and powerful connections his victims say allowed him to abuse minors with impunity.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, where she had been laying low since December, the FBI says.

Maxwell appeared briefly by video from jail at a hearing on Thursday in New Hampshire federal court, where a judge ordered her to face the criminal charges in New York. She did not enter a plea and bail was not determined.

She spoke briefly, answering yes when asked if she knew her rights. Her lawyer, Larry Vogelman, declined further comment on her behalf.

Prosecutors said she was a flight risk and asked she be detained without bail. She faces up to 35 years in prison.

Maxwell is charged with four criminal counts related to procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two of perjury, according to the indictment by federal prosecutors in New York.

“Maxwell was among Epstein’s closest associates and helped him exploit girls who were as young as 14 years old,” said acting Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss.

“Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse. In some cases, Maxwell participated in the abuse herself.”

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking minors between 2002 and 2005 when he was found hanged in an apparent suicide while in a New York City jail in August. He was 66.

Previously, he pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of solicitation of prostitution from a minor in a 2008 deal with prosecutors that was widely criticised as too lenient.

The indictment accuses Maxwell of luring the girls beginning in 1994 through 1997 by asking them about their lives, schools and families and taking them shopping or to movies.

Strauss called Maxwell’s alleged acts “the prequel” to Epstein’s abuse.

After Maxwell won the girls’ trust, the indictment alleges, she would try to “normalise sexual abuse” by discussing sexual topics or by undressing in front of them or being present when they were undressed.

Strauss said the abuse took place at Epstein’s homes in New York, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Maxwell’s residence in London.

Epstein has been linked socially to several powerful figures, from President Donald Trump to former president Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

In June, then-US Attorney for Manhattan Geoffrey Berman said Prince Andrew was evading their efforts to question him about his contacts with Epstein. Berman was fired later the same month.

“We would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us,” Strauss said.

A source close to Andrew said his team was “bewildered” by Strauss’s comments because they had twice communicated with the Department of Justice in the past month without a response.

US Attorney-General William Barr said in June there were no plans to extradite Andrew.

The case is being handled by prosecutors in the public corruption unit. A spokesman declined to comment on why that unit would handle the case.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Saints, Blues uncertain on AFL hubs

St Kilda and Carlton have left the field at Marvel Stadium after their AFL clash wondering when they will play in their home state of Victoria again.

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by notching up an 18-point win over slow-starting Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

sport

Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

After positive COVID-19 tests on June 23, world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife are now reportedly free of the disease.

Australian rules football

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

news

politics

Cormann set to leave politics: report

Finance Minister Matthias Cormann will reportedly quit federal politics before the end of this year.

sport

Australian rules football

Saints, Blues uncertain on AFL hubs

St Kilda and Carlton have left the field at Marvel Stadium after their AFL clash wondering when they will play in their home state of Victoria again.

world

crime, law and justice

Aust mosque shooter to be sentenced in Aug

Australian Brenton Tarrant, who pled guilty to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings, will be sentenced in New Zealand next month.