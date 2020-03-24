Discover Australian Associated Press

The Queensland government has set the rules about its restricted border crossing with NSW. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

health

‘Essential’ travel across Qld border only

By Sonia Kohlbacher

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 13:05:13

The Queensland border will close to people not travelling for work, medical appointments or carrying freight.

All others will be asked not to make the journey as the state government closes the border to stop the spread of COVID-19 from midnight on Wednesday.

Border travel will be policed in an RBT-style with officers stationed to determine who needs to cross and allowing them through quickly.

Officials are working with airlines to ensure passengers will know what will happen when they arrive in Queensland before they board flights.

Travelling from Tweed to Coolangatta for work is allowed.

A $4 billion package has also been announced to cover the state’s additional health needs and relieve financial pressure on households and businesses.

It includes $1.2 billion to double Queensland’s intensive care capacity and triple its emergency department capacity.

That money will also be used to expand fever clinics on demand and rapidly deploy hundreds of hospital beds if and when they are needed.

Community testing and contact tracing will be extended.

The money will also boost the 13 HEALTH phone service and continue non-urgent elective surgeries.

Another $300 million will go towards reducing the cost of living for households and further funding for payroll tax relief for businesses.

A program will also be established to help workers who have lost their jobs find employment in industries that desperately need staff, like healthcare, cleaning and agriculture.

