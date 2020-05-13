Etihad to resume Melbourne-London flights

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Etihad Airways will offer flights between Melbourne and London via Abu Dhabi this month. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Etihad to resume Melbourne-London flights

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 03:53:43

Etihad Airways will offer flights from Melbourne to London, with transit via Abu Dhabi, from May 15.

In postings on its Twitter account, the airway also said it will offer London to Melbourne flights via Abu Dhabi from May 21.

Etihad said it had implemented an “an extensive sanitisation and safety programme” on flights and at airports, and recommended face masks for travellers.

“On board, we’ll make sure you are seated with as much space as possible between every guest, and we’ll offer our food and drinks service in line with important COVID-19 guidelines,” a statement on Etihad’s website said.

Passengers will remain on board at Abu Dhabi.

Additional safety and security measures will be in place at the destination and passengers will be required to self-quarantine, the airline said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Clubs face tough calls ahead of AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game's governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

rugby league

Non-vaxxers are a risk to NRL squad: Welch

Melbourne star Christian Welch believes NRL players who refuse the flu shot are a risk to the rest of their teammates.

motor racing

F1 ace Vettel quits Ferrari at season end

Sebastian Vettel will quit Ferrari at the end of the season after a contractual breakdown, leaving Australia's Daniel Ricciardo as a possible replacement.

rugby league

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

news

epidemic and plague

No new virus cases, NSW eases restrictions

NSW has reported no new COVID-19 for the first time since state health authorities began documenting a daily tally in late February as restrictions are eased.

sport

Australian rules football

Clubs face tough calls ahead of AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game's governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

world

virus diseases

UK's coronavirus death toll tops 38,000

Official data calculates Britain's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, including suspected cases.