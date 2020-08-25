Discover Australian Associated Press

Phil Hogan apologised after being asked to consider his position. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

EU commissioner sorry for virus breach

By Fiona Smith

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 00:14:11

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan says he is “profoundly sorry” for breaching Irish coronavirus regulations by attending a golf dinner along with 80 other members of Ireland’s political and social elite.

Hogan tweeted an apology to the people of Ireland and its “wonderful health care workers” after Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and his deputy Leo Varakdar asked him to consider his position.

“I spoke to both the Taoiseach (prime minister) and the Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) yesterday and I have listened carefully to their views, which I respect. I have been reporting to the President of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days,” Hogan said.

As EU trade commissioner, Hogan is expected to lead free trade negotiations with Britain after Brexit. His appointment last September was seen as a major coup for Ireland.

Hogan’s apology came hours after Ireland’s government announced parliament is to be recalled from its recess early amid growing public anger over the scandal.

Opposition leaders have been demanding a recall since it emerged senior government figures along with the trade commissioner had appeared to flout regulations by attending the dinner at a West of Ireland hotel.

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resigned his post on Friday along with Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Jerry Buttimer, over their attendance at the event.

Calleary had been just 37 days in the job.

The previous Agriculture Minister, Barry Cowen, had resigned from the centre-right Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition government over a 2016 drink-driving charge.

Irish police have launched an investigation into the incident as it is currently an offence to organise an event in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Apart from government figures and senators, diners included media celebrity Sean O’Rourke and supreme court judge, Seamus Woulfe, who is also being called upon to resign.

Many of those who attended claimed they had been assured the event was in compliance with the regulations.

