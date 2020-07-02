Discover Australian Associated Press

The EU will lift its travel ban for 14 countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Image by AP PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

EU confirms it will open to Aussies, Kiwis

By AAP

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 00:46:11

The European Council has adopted a recommendation to continue banning travellers from most countries from entering the EU, with Australia and New Zealand among the 14 exempt nations.

A political agreement was reached on Monday after weeks of intense negotiations on which countries to include and which ones to ban. 

The council formally gave its nod on Tuesday. Perhaps most contentiously, the EU will continue to ban travellers from the US.

As of Wednesday, the EU will lift its ban for 14 countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Australian citizens and residents are currently banned from travelling overseas without an exemption.

The list of countries will be reviewed every two weeks; but, a press release said, decisions to ban countries again could also be taken outside this schedule. 

“If the situation in a listed third country worsens quickly, rapid decision-making should be applied,” the statement said.

China will continue being banned unless it also allows EU citizens to enter its territory.

The decision to ban countries is based on epidemiological factors, namely the number of new infections over the past two weeks, whether the trend of new infections is decreasing or stable, and the overall response of a country towards the pandemic.

