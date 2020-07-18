Discover Australian Associated Press

France's Emmanuel Macron is cautiously hopeful European leaders can agree on a COVID recovery plan. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

EU leaders in 2nd virus recovery fund bid

By Ella Joyner

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 17:55:27

The 27 leaders of the European Union are assembling face to face in Brussels for the first time in months as they try for a second time to strike a deal on a 750 billion euro ($A1.2 trillion) shared economic recovery plan.

The EU is facing the deepest recession since its inception, forecasts show, and the bloc’s premiers all agree they must act fast to prevent the coronavirus pandemic wreaking even greater havoc on their deeply intertwined economies.

But heading into their second set of talks, the capitals are still far apart on a number of issues, including the overall size of the recovery fund and the long-term EU budget to which this is attached, and how to approve the funds being doled out.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday on arrival he was confident but cautious that the European Union would reach agreement on the recovery plan ahead.

“We will do everything we can to find an agreement”, Macron said. 

Last week, European Council President Charles Michel proposed a 500 billion euro share of loans to 250-billion-euro share of grants, building on a previous suggestion by the European Commission.

He also slightly downsized the projected size of the 2021-2027 spending plan from 1.1 trillion to 1.074 trillion euros.

This package suggestion will be at the centre of discussions to run Friday and Saturday. A deal is possible but far from guaranteed, according to EU sources and diplomats.

The Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark – the so-called Frugal Four countries – are pushing for a low-as-possible proportion of grants. Finland and Hungary have also expressed concerns about Michel’s proposal.

The Hague has also been insistent on getting strong oversight on spending from the fund, calling for a right to veto. This is a step too far for a number of other EU states.

European Council officials might even go back to the drawing board during the summit and come up with a new proposal for EU leaders to consider, according to a senior EU source.

The 27 capitals may well need to hold another summit before the end of July, when the EU institutions wind down for their summer break.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told dpa he believed a breakthrough was possible.

“There are many questions where we have to come closer together,” he said ahead of the talks. “I am confident that we will get there.”

Reuters

