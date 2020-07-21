Discover Australian Associated Press

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at the EU summit in Brussels. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

EU leaders reach deal on recovery package

By Jan Strupczewski and John Chalmers

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 14:33:58

European Union leaders have agreed on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies at a pre-dawn meeting after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.

Summit chairman Charles Michel tweeted “Deal” shortly after the 27 leaders reached agreement at a 5.15am plenary session on Tuesday.

“This agreement sends a concrete signal that Europe is a force for action,” Michel said at a dawn news conference

“It is about a lot more than money. It is about workers and families, their jobs, their health and their wellbeing. I believe this agreement will be seen as a pivotal moment in Europe’s journey, but it will also launch us into the future.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said the deal was truly historic and that he was convinced the recovery plan and budget could meet the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said concessions had been made to reach a deal. 

Officials said the deal, which came after Michel presented compromises on a 750 billion euro ($A1.22 trillion) recovery fund, is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc’s very future.

News of the deal saw the Euro rise to a fresh four-month high of $US1.1470.

The European Central Bank has pumped unparalleled money into economies to keep them going, while capitals hammer out their recovery fund.

Diplomats said the leaders appeared to put aside the rancour that stood in the way of a compromise over hours of haggling through the weekend.

Emotions had ran high at a dinner on Sunday as a group of fiscally frugal northern nations led by the Netherlands stood their ground on the level of free grants within a proposed special recovery fund of 750 billion euros overall.

Macron lost patience in the early hours of Monday, banging his fist on the table in frustration at “sterile blockages” by the “frugals”, two diplomats said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also railed against the “frugals”, branding them “a group of stingy, egotistic states” that looked at things through the prism of their own interests.

Poland would be a top beneficiary of the recovery package, receiving tens of billions of euros in grants and cheap loans, along with high-debt Mediterranean-rim countries that have taken the brunt of the pandemic in Europe.

But the rhetorical skirmishing faded on Monday, and the leaders homed in on an agreement on the stimulus package and, linked to it, the EU’s 2021-2027 common budget of around 1.1 trillion euros.

Michel proposed that within the 750 billion euro recovery fund, 390 billion should be non-repayable grants, down from 500 billion originally proposed, and the rest in repayable loans.

The Netherlands had pushed for a veto on aid for countries that backslide on economic reform, but diplomats said it was now willing to back a “stop-the-clock” mechanism by which member states could put a brake on disbursements for three months and have them reviewed.

Disbursements will also be linked to governments observing the rule of law. Hungary, backed by eurosceptic ally Poland, had threatened to veto the package if funds were made conditional on upholding democracy, but diplomats said a way forward on that was found. 

