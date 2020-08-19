Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Belarus opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya wants new elections. Image by AP PHOTO

civil unrest

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters

By Andrei Makhovsky and Gabriela Baczynska

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 21:36:24

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit are expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from Moscow’s orbit.

President Alexander Lukashenko has faced mass street demonstrations since officials declared he had been re-elected on August 9 in a vote his opponents say was rigged.

Authorities have cracked down on his opponents with thousands of arrests.

“Violence has to stop and a peaceful and inclusive dialogue has to be launched. The leadership of #Belarus must reflect the will of the people,” Charles Michel, the EU summit chairman, wrote in a tweet announcing the start of the video meeting.

The European leaders are expected to endorse financial restrictions on Belarus officials they hold responsible for election fraud and the crackdown on protesters.

But EU officials made clear they had little appetite for a bold stance in support of the opposition, which might trigger intervention from Moscow.

“Belarus is not Europe,” EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said, comparing it to pro-Western Ukraine and Georgia, both targets of Russian military operations.

“Belarus is really strongly connected with Russia and the majority of the population is favourable to close links with Russia.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old political novice who stood as the main challenger to Lukashenko in the election after better-known opposition figures were jailed or banned from standing, had urged EU leaders to reject Lukashenko’s victory.

“I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections,” Tsikhanouskaya said, speaking in English in a video address from exile in neighbouring Lithuania, where she fled after the vote her followers say she won.

“Mr Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world.”

Lukashenko, a former collective farm boss who has run Belarus for 26 years, appears to have underestimated the public anger in the country after official results gave him victory with 80 per cent of the vote.

Large state-owned factories have gone on strike in sympathy with protesters, and the authorities have acknowledged some police officers have quit their posts.

Of all the former Soviet republics, Belarus has by far the closest economic, cultural and political ties to Russia, and its territory is central to Russia’s self defence. Since the 1990s, the two countries have proclaimed themselves part of a “union state”, complete with a Soviet-style red flag.

Despite their close ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a difficult personal relationship with Lukashenko.

The Kremlin now faces the choice of whether to stick with him as his authority appears to drain away, or try to manage a transition to a new leader who would keep Minsk in Moscow’s orbit.

Opposition figures set up a council on Tuesday to negotiate a transition. Lukashenko denounced it as an attempt to seize power and said he would take appropriate measures.

Putin has offered Lukashenko military help if needed. During phone conversations on Tuesday the Russian leader warned German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron against meddling in Belarusian affairs.

Latest sport

soccer

City outgun understrength Western United

Melbourne City have comfortably ended Western United's recent runs of wins as Jamie Maclaren bagged a double to wrap up the A-League Golden Boot.

Australian rules football

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Annesley defends NRL process on Proctor

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

news

politics

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction over them.

sport

soccer

City outgun understrength Western United

Melbourne City have comfortably ended Western United's recent runs of wins as Jamie Maclaren bagged a double to wrap up the A-League Golden Boot.

world

coup d'etat

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.