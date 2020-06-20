Discover Australian Associated Press

A multi-billion euro coronavirus recovery plan will be discussed by the 27 European Union nations. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

EU leaders to discuss virus recovery plan

By Samuel Petrequin

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 16:54:17

Bracing for the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, leaders of the European Union’s 27 member states will discuss the bloc’s future long-term budget and a multi-billion euro post-coronavirus recovery plan during a video summit, aimed at paving the way for a compromise later this summer.

Friday’s Council meeting is the first step in intense discussions which might culminate in a deal in July if member states overcome their differences. According to several EU officials and diplomats, the goal of the virtual reunion is very limited and a common declaration of goodwill will already be seen as successful.

The 750 billion euro ($A1.2 trillion) rescue fund, proposed by the EU’s executive arm to help member states’ economies to cushion the impact of coronavirus, is far from being welcomed unanimously.

The aid plan is a blend of debt mutualisation, grants and loans. It has failed to gain the approval of a group of countries known as the Frugal Four – the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria and Sweden. They oppose issuing too much common debt to support the hardest-hit countries and argue the money should be handed out mainly in loans instead of grants.

Another divisive topic is how the money will be allocated. The commission proposed to work it out based on criteria including population, gross domestic product per capita and unemployment. One top European diplomat said on the eve of the meeting that the range was too limited and should be adapted to take into account real coronavirus damage.

Under the commission’s plans, the recovery fund should be incorporated in the 2021-27 EU budget. Two-thirds of the fund – a half-trillion euros – would be in grants. The plan is backed by France and Germany, the bloc’s two most-powerful countries. With their allies, they need to convince countries opposed to debt mutualisation or increases in the EU budget that grants will benefit the whole bloc.

“This is an historic occasion,” said one diplomat. “With an agreement, we would achieve things in common that would be quite considerable. This business of borrowing over decades is a strong responsibility that we are taking on together.”

To fund the plan, the commission proposed borrowing money on financial markets. The European Commission has a triple-A credit rating, giving it favourable loan terms. Repayments would not begin before 2028, with the full amount due after 30 years.

To facilitate the reimbursement, several member states are expected to push for the rapid development of new EU funding sources which might take the form of taxes on carbon or single-use plastic. Such revenues would make the EU budget less dependent on national contributions from member states, which are reluctant to pay more.

The last time they discussed their budget for the 2021-2027 period, the 27 member states could not find a compromise after 28 hours of discussions. Taking into account the coronavirus crisis, commission president Ursula von der Leyen is proposing a revised long-term budget of 1.1 trillion euros, representing around 1.1 per cent of European GDP after the UK’s departure, coupled with the temporary reinforcement of the 750 billion euros to combat the virus.

