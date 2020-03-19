Europe to ban most visitors for 30 days

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
EC President Ursula Von Der Leyen said leaders agreed to impose travel restrictions on foreigners. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Europe to ban most visitors for 30 days

By Lorne Cook, Associated Press

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 08:42:00

European Union leaders have agreed to immediately impose travel restrictions on most foreigners entering Europe for at least 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The bloc has also set up fast-track transport lanes to keep vital medical equipment, food and goods flowing smoothly inside the economic area.

As the virus case count in Europe climbed to over 60,000 and with more than 2,700 people dead, nervous national governments have introduced quick-fix measures such as partial border closures and quarantines with little consultation.

The EU sought over three hours of video talks to forge a united front against an illness that is also wreaking economic havoc.

“We reaffirmed the need to work together and do everything necessary to tackle the crisis and its consequences,” European Council President Charles Michel told reporters.

He said the 27 EU countries agreed to impose border restrictions on tourism and non-essential business “as fast as possible.”

The plan exempts long-term EU residents, diplomats, some healthcare and transport workers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the leaders agreed in a conference call to an entry ban with “very, very limited exceptions”, and that Germany would start implementing it immediately.

Ms Merkel said citizens of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom and Norway are exempt.

The EU leaders also agreed to coordinate the repatriation of EU citizens stranded outside the bloc, she said.

They also backed a proposal to set up “green lanes” for trucks and other priority vehicles aimed at beating the traffic jams that have formed around crossing points on internal borders, where no ID or vehicle checks were required just days ago.

The leaders agreed to meet again for a third video conference and to cancel a summit they planned to attend in Brussels late next week.

In a new update on Tuesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that 61,098 cases of coronavirus have now been reported in Europe and that 2,740 people have died, the overwhelming majority in Italy.

After Italy, ground zero in Europe’s battle with Covid-19, Spain and now France have imposed lockdowns, confining citizens to their homes except for urgent business like buying food or heading to any hospital that might still have the capacity to treat them.

Nine countries have informed the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, that they’ve reintroduced ID checks inside Europe’s passport-free Schengen Area.

Among them are Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland, which all took unilateral action to halt the influx of migrants in 2015.

Latest sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

Australian rules football

AFL facing entire an season without fans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan acknowledges the whole 2020 competition could be played behind closed doors as games proceed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFLW goes straight into finals mode

The AFLW's last two rounds will not be played, with the competition going straight into finals mode this weekend amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL to survive through unprecedented 2020

An AFL season that "will not look like any other" will start on time when Richmond host Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night in a coronavirus-affected schedule.

sport

AFL to go ahead, sports reel from COVID-19

The AFL season will begin on time on Thursday night as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreck havoc on sports events around the globe.

news

politics

Aussies face unprecedented virus measures

More economic support is on the way to lessen the blow caused by coronavirus as Australia faces unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the disease.

sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

world

health

Trump taps powers to boost virus response

Donald Trump has described himself as a "wartime president" as coronavirus cases surge and markets fall in the United States.