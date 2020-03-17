Discover Australian Associated Press

Life has ground to a halt in many countries as governments implement anti-coronavirus measures. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

European countries tighten restrictions

By Joseph Wilson

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 06:57:39

New travel restrictions and border closures have reverberated across Europe and beyond as daily life increasingly ground to a halt to try to keep people apart and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Public worship was curtailed as Muslim authorities announced that the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City would be closed indefinitely and the Vatican said next month’s Holy Week services would not be open to the public.

The number of new coronavirus cases surged in hard-hit Italy to nearly 25,000 and it recorded 368 more deaths to bring its overall toll to 1809.

With the country under a nearly week-old lockdown, Pope Frances ventured out of the Vatican to visit two churches in Rome to pray for the sick, a spokesman said.

Spain awoke to the first day of a country-wide quarantine and, in the Philippines, soldiers and police sealed off the densely populated capital of Manila from most domestic travellers.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced plans to limit movement, following Italy and Spain in barring people from leaving their homes except for essential errands or work.

With new infections dwindling in Asia, Europe has become the main front line of the fight against COVID-19.

The virus has infected 156,000 people and killed more than 5,800 but nearly 74,000 people have already recovered from it.

China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Spain have the most infections.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia.

People should go out “only alone or with the people who live in their apartment,” said Austria’s Kurz, whose country has 800 infections.

Those comments were echoed by one of top US infectious disease experts.

“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told NBC.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he’s considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of the virus and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said a lockdown in the country’s largest city couldn’t be ruled out.

Travellers returning to the US after the Trump administration imposed a wide-ranging ban on people entering from Europe faced hours-long waits for required medical screenings.

The Netherlands has ordered all schools, day-care centres, restaurants and bars to shut down until April 6, with the new restrictions covering the country’s marijuana-selling “coffee shops” and sex clubs.

Health officials said eight more people died of the virus, bringing the Dutch death toll to 20.

Elsewhere, Morocco suspended all international flights and Turkey set aside quarantine beds for more than 10,000 people returning from Islam’s holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

In China, where the virus was first detected in December, those arriving on overseas flights were routed to an exhibition centre for initial checks before being shuttled to their homes or other quarantine locations.

Even as social life largely halted – the German capital of Berlin closed bars, cinemas and other facilities on Saturday evening – some attempts at keeping up public life persisted.

France, which has 4500 infections and 91 deaths, went ahead on Sunday with country-wide elections to choose mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on gatherings.

The government ordered unprecedented sanitary measures, with election organisers having to keep a one-metre gap between people and provide soap or hydro-alcoholic gel and disinfectant wipes for voting machines. Voters were told to bring their own pens.

In Germany – which had reported nearly 3800 cases and eight deaths – the state of Bavaria also held municipal elections, with poll workers wearing protective gloves.

Britain, which has not yet restricted everyday activities, said it plans to set out emergency powers this week, including potentially requiring people over the age of 70 to self-isolate for up to four months and banning mass gatherings.

“We will do the right thing at the right time,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC. “We will publish the bill this week coming.”

In the Middle East, Muslim authorities announced that Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, would be closed indefinitely due to concerns about the outbreak, with prayers continuing to be held on the sprawling esplanade outside.

