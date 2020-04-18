Discover Australian Associated Press

The federal government is trying to allay privacy concerns about its coronavirus tracing app. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

politics

COVID-19 tracking app a few weeks away

By Colin Brinsden

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 13:51:55

A federal government app to track people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case will be available in the next couple of weeks, as the number of deaths in Australia from the disease jumped to 68.

A 74-year old man died from COVID-19 in Merey Community Hospital, Tasmania, taking the state’s toll to eight. He had been a patient at the state’s North West Regional Hospital.

Two more people have died in NSW from COVID-19, including an elderly man who contracted the virus while on a cruise ship, Celebrity Eclipse.

The state’s death toll stands are 28 after an 83-year-old Queensland man who was in quarantine in Sydney and a 58-year-old woman died.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1319. Eight new cases were diagnosed in Queensland overnight. There are around 6550 cases nationally.

Prime Scott Morrison has clarified the app to help trace people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case will not be mandatory.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he said the government will be seeking the “cooperation and support” of Australians to download the app to help health workers, protect the community and help get the economy going again.

“The App we are working on to help our health workers trace people who have been in contact with the coronavirus will not be mandatory,” Mr Morrison tweeted.

In an interview on Friday the prime minister appeared not to rule out making the software mandatory if not enough Australians signed up to make it effective, drawing howls of protests from Labor and others.

Trying to allay concerns over privacy, Government Services Minister Stuart Robert insisted there will be no surveillance involved in connection with the app.

It will simply digitise what health workers do now to try and trace anyone who has been in contact with COVID-19 case.

“Covid Trace … will be available in the next week or two for Australians to use,” Mr Robert told reporters on the Gold Coast.

“All Australians can have absolute assurance, from the privacy right the way to the security, right the way to the individual elements, the bits and bytes of the code, that the app is simply a health app for individuals voluntarily use to help us trace those who may have been close to someone who has been infected by the virus.”

Meanwhile, the Queensland government has offered $200 million to cash-strapped airline Virgin Australia, which has so far unsuccessful in its request for a $1.4 billion loan from the Morrison government.

Queensland State Development Minister Cameron Dick says it is imperative Australia has two airlines to support tourism, jobs and regional investment.

“If we’re going to get through this pandemic with two national airlines … then all governments need to come together to ensure that is the case,” he told reporters in Brisbane on Saturday.

Mr Dick said Queensland’s support was conditional on debt restructuring, shareholders and bondholders doing their bit.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack welcomed Queensland’s $200 million commitment 

“Sustaining Australia’s aviation industry is critical to protecting livelihoods and saving lives and the Federal Government is exploring all possible avenues to keep two airlines in the air, throughout this pandemic and on the other side of it,” Mr McCormack told AAP.

