Evolution lifts June quarter gold output

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gold miner Evolution has posted its best quarter of gold production for the financial year. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

mining

Evolution lifts June quarter gold output

By Steven Deare

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 14:33:23

Gold miner Evolution has posted its best quarter of gold production for the financial year, helped by strong output at its recently-acquired Red Lake mine in Canada.

Group gold production for the June quarter was 218,104 ounces, up 32 per cent from 165,502 ounces in the previous quarter.

The company said Red Lake performed better than expected in its first quarter under Evolution ownership. 

It recorded output of 27,428 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,943 per ounce, against its guidance of 25,000 ounces at $2,100 an ounce.

Evolution reduced the Red Lake workforce by 114 people to 740 employees in June, which will cut costs.

The miner reported record operating cash flow of $352 million in the quarter, over a third higher than the previous quarter.

The company has benefited from a surge in gold prices as the coronavirus pandemic spurs safe-haven demand. Overnight, gold prices surged to a nine-year peak of $US1,870.01 per ounce as an escalation in US-China tensions stoked demand for the precious metal. 

Evolution made a substantial sale during the quarter, divesting the Cracow gold mine in Queensland to Aeris Resources for $125 million.

The miner is due to publish its full-year results on August 13.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

Sydney Roosters winger Asu Kepaoa will be released to the Wests Tigers on a two-year deal, opening the door for Sonny Bill Williams to return to the premiers.

Australian rules football

Clarkson plays down focus on AFL future

Alastair Clarkson says planning for his long-term future at Hawthorn hasn't changed and he'll back in his senior players to bounce back - for now.

Australian rules football

Tuck will be with us in AFL game: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says his AFL team, who face GWS in a grand-final rematch, have spoken about the shock death of former Tiger Shane Tuck at age 38.

gymnastics

Aussie gymnasts detail abuse in the sport

Gymnastics Australia is promising action after numerous former gymnasts detail mental and physical abuse in the sport.

news

crime, law and justice

Warwick found guilty of Family Court bombs

Former Family Court litigant Leonard Warwick has been found guilty of Sydney bombings and three murders in the 1980s, but acquitted of a fourth murder

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

space programme

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.