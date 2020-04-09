Discover Australian Associated Press

Former St Kilda defender Sam Gilbert has accepted a two-year suspension for doping. Image by (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)

Australian rules football

Ex-AFL star Gilbert handed drugs ban

By AAP

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 16:24:53

Former St Kilda player Sam Gilbert has accepted a two-year suspension for an anti-doping violation.

The violation occurred last year, when Gilbert was no longer on the Saints’ list.

He tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine on match day last May when he was playing with VFL club Sandringham.

A statement from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority confirmed the 33-year-old has been serving a suspension since June 6, 2019.

“ASADA acknowledges the decision of the Australian Football League to impose a two-year ban on athlete Samuel Gilbert for the presence of a metabolite of a prohibited substance,” the statement read.

“Mr Gilbert is ineligible to participate in any sports that have adopted a World Anti-Doping Code compliant anti-doping policy until 6 June 2021.

“He is also not permitted to compete in a non-signatory professional league, or event organised by a non-signatory International or National level event organisation.”

Gilbert played 208 games for St Kilda and was a key figure in the team that rose to prominence under Ross Lyon and played off in the 2009 and 2010 grand finals.

