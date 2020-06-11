Ex-financial adviser on dishonesty charges

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sam Henderson is charged with dishonest conduct after an investigation by the corporate watchdog. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

Financial Services

Ex-financial adviser on dishonesty charges

By AAP

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 17:43:23

A former high-profile financial adviser has been charged with dishonesty offences after allegedly making false claims about his qualifications.

Sam Maxwell Henderson was charged with dishonest conduct after an investigation by the corporate watchdog into evidence presented at the banking royal commission.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Wednesday said the charges related to allegedly false representations that Mr Henderson had a Master of Commerce.

It alleged the false representations about Mr Henderson’s qualifications were made between 2010 and 2016, while he was a senior financial adviser and director of the firm Henderson Maxwell.

Mr Henderson was a high-profile adviser whose regular media appearances included hosting a TV finance show until a bruising appearance at the banking royal commission led him to quit the industry in 2018.

The former Sydney financial adviser was charged with three counts of dishonest conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail or a fine of up to several hundred thousand dollars.

Mr Henderson was also charged with two counts of giving a disclosure document knowing it to be defective, the maximum penalty for which is five years’ jail and/or a smaller fine.

In 2018, he told the royal commission he had studied for a Master of Commerce.

In a 2018 submission to the royal commission, Mr Henderson’s lawyers argued the recording in a financial services guide that he held a master’s degree should be accepted as an administrative error that was overlooked.

ASIC said Mr Henderson did not enter a plea when the charges were mentioned in the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

The case will return to court on August 4.

ASIC last year banned Mr Henderson from providing financial services for three years.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cats play it safe with ex-Saint Steven

Geelong have decided to give Jack Steven an extra week of AFL training before handing the former St Kilda star his club debut.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines, Bomber ban for virus breach

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines and Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher have been suspended by the AFL for one match for breaking coronavirus rules.

rugby league

Dragons capt disgusted by de Belin report

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes says a report claiming Jack de Belin's presence at training has divided the players is disgusting.

rugby union

Brumbies want fast start in new Super comp

Leading the Australian conference when Super Rugby shut down, Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says his team can't afford a slow start in the new shortened league.

Australian rules football

AFL players to kneel for BLM movement

AFL players will take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Thursday night's Richmond and Collingwood clash at the MCG.

news

politics

PM urges crackdown on anti-racism rallies

Nationwide anti-racism rallies have put a "massive spanner in the works" to ease coronavirus restrictions, a frustrated Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats play it safe with ex-Saint Steven

Geelong have decided to give Jack Steven an extra week of AFL training before handing the former St Kilda star his club debut.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

The OECD has warned of the economic effects that a second wave of coronavirus infections would cause around the world.