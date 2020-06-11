Ex-financial adviser on dishonesty charges

A former high-profile financial adviser has been charged with dishonesty offences after allegedly making false claims about his qualifications.

Sam Maxwell Henderson was charged with dishonest conduct after an investigation by the corporate watchdog into evidence presented at the banking royal commission.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Wednesday said the charges related to allegedly false representations that Mr Henderson had a Master of Commerce.

It alleged the false representations about Mr Henderson’s qualifications were made between 2010 and 2016, while he was a senior financial adviser and director of the firm Henderson Maxwell.

Mr Henderson was a high-profile adviser whose regular media appearances included hosting a TV finance show until a bruising appearance at the banking royal commission led him to quit the industry in 2018.

The former Sydney financial adviser was charged with three counts of dishonest conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail or a fine of up to several hundred thousand dollars.

Mr Henderson was also charged with two counts of giving a disclosure document knowing it to be defective, the maximum penalty for which is five years’ jail and/or a smaller fine.

In 2018, he told the royal commission he had studied for a Master of Commerce.

In a 2018 submission to the royal commission, Mr Henderson’s lawyers argued the recording in a financial services guide that he held a master’s degree should be accepted as an administrative error that was overlooked.

ASIC said Mr Henderson did not enter a plea when the charges were mentioned in the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

The case will return to court on August 4.

ASIC last year banned Mr Henderson from providing financial services for three years.