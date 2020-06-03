Ex-leaders call for G20 coronavirus summit

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Former leaders have joined calls for a G20 summit to help ppoorer nations deal with the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Ex-leaders call for G20 coronavirus summit

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 10:19:33

Scores of former national leaders, health experts and scholars have called for an urgent G20 summit to help poor nations through the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 440 million more people face poverty and 265 million face malnutrition due to the developing economic crisis brought by the pandemic, said 225 signatories of an open letter on Tuesday.

They included former British prime ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major; former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer; and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.

The group said the G20, scheduled to meet in November, must convene sooner “because only a fraction of 2.5 trillion dollars needed by poorer countries has been distributed,”

They urged the G20 to unlock $US80 million ($A120 million) in debt relief for poor nations, and pledge an extra one trillion ($A1.5 trillion) to help countries struggling with health emergencies plus $US7 billion ($A10.5 billion) dollars by Thursday for a global immunisation fund.

“Representing, as it does, 85 per cent of the world’s nominal GDP, the G20 has the capacity to lead the mobilization of resources on the scale required,” said the group, which also included former German finance minister Hans Eichel and former Austrian chancellor Wolfgang Schuessel.

“Without a G20 leaders’ meeting online soon, and certainly long before the end of November, a vacuum in global leadership will open up just at the time when we need global action most,” Brown said.

He warned that inaction risked “a second wave of Covid coming out of the poorest countries.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

news

crime, law and justice

NT youths set to get compo over tear gas

Four former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US protests swell despite curfews, threats

Amid President Trump's threats of a hardline response, protesters have again staged mass demonstrations over the death of a black man in police custody.