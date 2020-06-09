Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Heritier Lumumba has detailed what he says was years of racism at Collingwood. Image by Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

By Shayne Hope

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 16:43:29

Collingwood premiership player Heritier Lumumba has called on his former club and the AFL to publicly acknowledge the racism he says he was subjected to during his playing career.

The 33-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to detail his experiences during 10 years at the Magpies – which he said were inadequately dealt with – and claimed he took magic mushrooms to cope with the alleged treatment.

Lumumba, who retired from football in 2016 after repeated concussion problems, said he endured a “culture of racist jokes” at the Magpies and that coach Nathan Buckley had not supported him when he spoke out against Eddie McGuire in 2013.

Club president McGuire had suggested on radio that Sydney’s Adam Goodes could be used to promote the King Kong movie, and later apologised for doing so.

“I spoke out against McGuire’s racism on 28/5/2013 and was ostracised internally for doing so, particularly from Buckley, who stated, ‘You threw the president under the bus’,” Lumumba said in a Facebook post.

“They viewed what I did as wrong, and remained unapologetic about it, and as a result, I was treated differently, for the worse.

“It had a negative effect on my mental health and general well-being.

“Without a support network within the club/league that could cater to my specific needs, I used psilocybin (mushrooms) out of desperation to deal with my distressed state, which subsequently helped me confront CFC over the issues.”

Lumumba, who made his AFL debut in 2005, also reiterated the claim that he was called “Chimp” by Collingwood teammates before being traded to Melbourne at the end of 2014.

That claim was publicly backed up by former Magpies teammate Andrew Krakouer in 2017.

Lumumba said the AFL and Collingwood did not have the capacity or desire to address the issues he raised.

“They were negligent and did not (take) their internal issues seriously,” he said.

Lumumba played 199 games for Collingwood and added another 24 with Melbourne.

Latest sport

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

Australian rules football

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

Australian rules football

Pies' Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

Collingwood speedster Jaidyn Stephenson has not been able to force himself into the team for the AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

Australian rules football

SA gives green light for limited AFL crowd

South Australia will be the first state to allow spectators at AFL matches since the coronavirus shutdown, with about 2000 fans to attend Saturday's Showdown.

rugby league

McGregor survives the axe at Dragons

St George Illawarra called an emergency board meeting but decided not to sack coach Paul McGregor.

news

politics

Jobless rate rising but forecasts improved

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy has revealed he expects unemployment to reach eight per cent in September when JobKeeper is due to finish.

sport

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

world

crime, law and justice

Thousands attend Floyd's Houston memorial

Thousands of mourners have attended a final public viewing of George Floyd's casket in his native city of Houston as pressure mounts for US police reform.