Former NSW minister and convicted pedophile Milton Orkopoulos has been rearrested. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Ex-NSW Labor MP Orkopoulos rearrested

By AAP

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 12:09:20

Convicted pedophile and former NSW Labor politician Milton Orkopoulos has been rearrested at his Sydney home with fresh charges expected.

NSW Police on Wednesday said they arrested a 62-year-old man at his Malabar home and took him to Maroubra Police Station.

Orkopoulos was released from Sydney’s Long Bay prison in late 2019 following an 11-year stint behind bars for child sex offences.

He was arrested last month for two alleged breaches of parole including creating an Instagram account. He has pleaded not guilty to those allegations.

Orkopoulos allegedly created an Instagram account in early January and failed to notify police for a number of days. He’s also accused of talking to a child while on a call with one of his adult children.

That matter was scheduled to return to court in March.

The former NSW Aboriginal affairs minister in the Morris Iemma government was jailed in 2008 after he was convicted of 30 offences including sexual intercourse with a male between 10 and 18 years, possessing child pornography and supplying cannabis and heroin.

