Ex-NT Speaker, anti-corruption boss clash

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ICAC head has slammed claims by ex-Speaker Kezia Purick that she was denied procedural fairness. Image by Neda Vanovac/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Ex-NT Speaker, anti-corruption boss clash

By Greg Roberts

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 20:16:26

The head of the Northern Territory’s corruption watchdog has rejected claims he failed to provide natural justice or procedural fairness to fallen parliamentary Speaker, Kezia Purick.

A former Country Liberal MP turned Independent, Ms Purick resigned on Tuesday following the release of a damning report by the NT Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Ken Fleming QC that found she had engaged in corrupt conduct “on the balance of probabilities”. 

Ms Purick had breached public trust dating back to 2018, including lying under oath, aimed at harming her political enemies, the report says.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will consider if offences were committed.

The ICAC report states Ms Purick colluded with former staffer Martine Smith to derail attempts by fellow MPs Terry Mills and Robyn Lambley to form the new North Australia Party in late 2018.

The North Australia Party was registered in Queensland by former Liberal National MP Bruce Young and Ms Purick asked him to block its use in the NT.

Ms Purick denied any wrongdoing, saying she “did not accept the findings of the report”.

“I believe I have not been afforded natural justice or procedural fairness in relation to the investigation,” she said while resigning in parliament.

“I completely reject the notion that I have engaged in conduct that amounts to corrupt conduct.

“Under the ICAC Act, the commissioner Ken Fleming is not permitted to make a finding that I have committed an offence nor make any finding as to the prospects of success of any future prosecution.

“It is my belief in making findings of corrupt conduct regarding the evidence given to Ken Fleming, he has done so.”

Mr Fleming rejected that claim, saying her lawyers were provided with multiple opportunities to access the evidence against Ms Purick.

“The ICAC also granted several extensions of time to allow Ms Purick’s lawyers to respond to material provided to them, including adverse material given to the ICAC under examination,” he said in a statement.

“Ms Purick’s response annexed to the Investigation Report has not denied any of the facts in the messages or emails, or any other facts, which were set out in the draft report.”

The scandal has sparked claims it was “just the tip of the iceberg” of a poor culture and the possibility of public funds being misused by elected officials.

“This investigation indicates an unhealthy culture of personality existed within the Speaker’s office,” the ICAC report states.

“It observed occasions of unwavering loyalty towards members to the detriment of the staff member.”

There was a lack of oversight of the current electoral allowance for members of $60,500 to $118,500 per electorate, which was at the MP’s sole discretion, the report says.

Latest news

inquiry

Bushfires clean-up too slow, say councils

The recovery from Australia's unprecedented bushfires will be a marathon, not a sprint, with long delays in the clean-up, a royal commission has been told.

politics

Ex-NT Speaker, anti-corruption boss clash

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has resigned after an ICAC inquiry found she had engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities", which she denies.

politics

NT Speaker quits after damning ICAC report

NT Speaker Kezia Purick has resigned after an ICAC inquiry found she had engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities", which she denies.

homicide

Claremont defence turns to murder nights

The lawyer for accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards has turned his closing address to the nights two murder victims vanished.

inquiry

Communities had no warning of bushfires

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that telecommunication problems meant some communities had no warning, leaving people trapped.

news

inquiry

Bushfires clean-up too slow, say councils

The recovery from Australia's unprecedented bushfires will be a marathon, not a sprint, with long delays in the clean-up, a royal commission has been told.

sport

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.