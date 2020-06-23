Ex-NT Speaker, anti-corruption boss clash

The head of the Northern Territory’s corruption watchdog has rejected claims he failed to provide natural justice or procedural fairness to fallen parliamentary Speaker, Kezia Purick.

A former Country Liberal MP turned Independent, Ms Purick resigned on Tuesday following the release of a damning report by the NT Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Ken Fleming QC that found she had engaged in corrupt conduct “on the balance of probabilities”.

Ms Purick had breached public trust dating back to 2018, including lying under oath, aimed at harming her political enemies, the report says.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will consider if offences were committed.

The ICAC report states Ms Purick colluded with former staffer Martine Smith to derail attempts by fellow MPs Terry Mills and Robyn Lambley to form the new North Australia Party in late 2018.

The North Australia Party was registered in Queensland by former Liberal National MP Bruce Young and Ms Purick asked him to block its use in the NT.

Ms Purick denied any wrongdoing, saying she “did not accept the findings of the report”.

“I believe I have not been afforded natural justice or procedural fairness in relation to the investigation,” she said while resigning in parliament.

“I completely reject the notion that I have engaged in conduct that amounts to corrupt conduct.

“Under the ICAC Act, the commissioner Ken Fleming is not permitted to make a finding that I have committed an offence nor make any finding as to the prospects of success of any future prosecution.

“It is my belief in making findings of corrupt conduct regarding the evidence given to Ken Fleming, he has done so.”

Mr Fleming rejected that claim, saying her lawyers were provided with multiple opportunities to access the evidence against Ms Purick.

“The ICAC also granted several extensions of time to allow Ms Purick’s lawyers to respond to material provided to them, including adverse material given to the ICAC under examination,” he said in a statement.

“Ms Purick’s response annexed to the Investigation Report has not denied any of the facts in the messages or emails, or any other facts, which were set out in the draft report.”

The scandal has sparked claims it was “just the tip of the iceberg” of a poor culture and the possibility of public funds being misused by elected officials.

“This investigation indicates an unhealthy culture of personality existed within the Speaker’s office,” the ICAC report states.

“It observed occasions of unwavering loyalty towards members to the detriment of the staff member.”

There was a lack of oversight of the current electoral allowance for members of $60,500 to $118,500 per electorate, which was at the MP’s sole discretion, the report says.