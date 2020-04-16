Premier says principals know best for kids

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says each school is best able assess the needs of its students. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Premier says principals know best for kids

By Michael Doyle, Nicholas McElroy and Darren Cartwright

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 17:46:03

Concerned parents should talk to their school principals about whether their kids should front up for class on Monday or stay home and learn remotely as the coronavirus crisis continues, the Queensland premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for community patience ahead of the second term, when schools will reopen for vulnerable students and children of essential workers.

She said each school was best placed to assess a student’s needs, especially if parents are worried about balancing a child’s home-schooling while they are also working from home.

“They should talk to their principal about whether or not they can continue to supervise from home,” Ms Palaszczuk said. 

Her message comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged all schools across the country to be open, claiming “the education of our children hangs in the balance”. 

Ms Palaszczuk held her fire on Wednesday, stating instead Queensland was already opening schools for term two.

“If you look at what the prime minister said, schools are open,” she said.

“Teachers will be at the schools in Queensland and they are open for students of essential workers and they’re also open to vulnerable students.” 

Essential workers are deemed as any parent or carer who needs to attend a place of work and is unable to provide supervision for their child at home.

Just five new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state, bringing the state’s total to 999. It’s the lowest daily increase since March 10.

There are 552 active cases while 442 have recovered. There have been five deaths.

Reinforcements for health workers are also on the cards with 60 paramedic graduates being fast-tracked into training this month, following the earlier deployment of 45 paramedics across the state.

“The graduates will be out on the ground helping people, again making sure we have the frontline services we need to combat COVID-19,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Meanwhile, Queensland authorities are working with counterparts in Western Australia to return more than 200 residents. 

There are reportedly 242 Queenslanders on the other side of the continent who are struggling to get home after coming out of quarantine.

State Disaster Co-ordinator Steve Gollschewski said the shortage of domestic flights was making it difficult to bring residents home.

“If there are simply no planes flying at the time from Western Australia, it’s a long way to come,” he said. 

An evacuation Qantas flight carrying 155 passengers from the Peruvian capital Lima arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday night and passengers have begun a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a city hotel.

Although the rate of infection has dropped, public gathering restrictions will remain.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

rugby league

Project Apollo grounded until next week

The NRL's next innovation committee meeting has been pushed back to next week as the game attempts to sort the details of its planned May 28 return.

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

news

politics

Economic clamp could ease in four weeks

Parts of the economy in hibernation due to coronavirus could be restarted in mid-May if three crucial health benchmarks are met.

sport

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.