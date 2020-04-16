Premier says principals know best for kids

Concerned parents should talk to their school principals about whether their kids should front up for class on Monday or stay home and learn remotely as the coronavirus crisis continues, the Queensland premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for community patience ahead of the second term, when schools will reopen for vulnerable students and children of essential workers.

She said each school was best placed to assess a student’s needs, especially if parents are worried about balancing a child’s home-schooling while they are also working from home.

“They should talk to their principal about whether or not they can continue to supervise from home,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Her message comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged all schools across the country to be open, claiming “the education of our children hangs in the balance”.

Ms Palaszczuk held her fire on Wednesday, stating instead Queensland was already opening schools for term two.

“If you look at what the prime minister said, schools are open,” she said.

“Teachers will be at the schools in Queensland and they are open for students of essential workers and they’re also open to vulnerable students.”

Essential workers are deemed as any parent or carer who needs to attend a place of work and is unable to provide supervision for their child at home.

Just five new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state, bringing the state’s total to 999. It’s the lowest daily increase since March 10.

There are 552 active cases while 442 have recovered. There have been five deaths.

Reinforcements for health workers are also on the cards with 60 paramedic graduates being fast-tracked into training this month, following the earlier deployment of 45 paramedics across the state.

“The graduates will be out on the ground helping people, again making sure we have the frontline services we need to combat COVID-19,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Meanwhile, Queensland authorities are working with counterparts in Western Australia to return more than 200 residents.

There are reportedly 242 Queenslanders on the other side of the continent who are struggling to get home after coming out of quarantine.

State Disaster Co-ordinator Steve Gollschewski said the shortage of domestic flights was making it difficult to bring residents home.

“If there are simply no planes flying at the time from Western Australia, it’s a long way to come,” he said.

An evacuation Qantas flight carrying 155 passengers from the Peruvian capital Lima arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday night and passengers have begun a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a city hotel.

Although the rate of infection has dropped, public gathering restrictions will remain.