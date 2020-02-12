Discover Australian Associated Press

The fall armyworm, which can destroy crops overnight, has been detected in Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

environmental issue

Exotic pest worm detected in Australia

By Christine Flatley

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 09:51:37

An exotic caterpillar with the potential to decimate crops overnight has been detected in Australia for the first time.

Authorities have located the fall armyworm larvae on the northern Torres Strait islands of Saibai and Erub.

The pest originates from the tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, but has spread rapidly to other parts of the world since 2016.

It is known to eat more than 350 plant species including maize, cotton, rice, sorghum, sugarcane, wheat and vegetable and fruit crops.

Without control measures it can destroy crops overnight when population levels are high.

The fall armyworm is different to other types of armyworm commonly found in southern Australia.

The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is working with the Australian Government, and with industry groups and communities, to assess the distribution and threat of the pest, and develop a response strategy.

Biosecurity Queensland says it will also work closely with traditional land owners in the region to control the movement of plant and soil between the islands and the mainland, and between Papua New Guinea and the Torres Strait Islands.

