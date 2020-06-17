Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian health officials are reviewing a UK study that claims to have found a COVID-19 treatment. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Experts examine potential virus treatment

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 17:28:05

Australian medical officials are reviewing British research that claims to have found a treatment for coronavirus.

But one of the nation’s top officials says it’s better to contain the disease through social distancing and good hygiene and never need a treatment.

Medical trial results reported this week showed dexamethasone – a drug used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis – reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill coronavirus patients admitted to hospital.

The UK government has hailed the research as the best news so far of the outbreak.

Australia’s Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan said the country’s health advisory panel was carefully considering the research.

“We must remember that even if a treatment has been found – and we will need to see the published data – that does not in any way detract from the need for us to continue to prevent the spread across Australia,” she told reporters in Canberra.

“We need to continue to do those things that we have been doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that in fact we will never need a treatment.”

There were 23 new cases recorded across Australia on Wednesday, taking the national infection tally to 7370.

Almost all were in Victoria, which had its largest daily spike in a month with 21 new cases including several from community clusters.

Ms McMillan said it was to be expected there would be small outbreaks like these but Victoria had done well to contain them quickly.

“We need people if they’ve got symptoms to quickly get tested and therefore we can then get in contact … and we can contain those outbreaks to small numbers,” she said.

