Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Lindsay Grayson says the hotel quarantine training was misleading for healthcare workers and staff. Image by PR HANDOUT

Health

Vic hotel security told PPE not necessary

By Benita Kolovos

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 17:18:48

Security guards working in Victoria’s quarantine hotels were told they didn’t need to wear personal protective equipment when interacting with guests.

An inquiry into the COVID-19 hotel quarantine program was on Monday shown the Department of Health and Human Services advice, dated June 8. 

It stated there was no need for security guards to wear PPE when greeting guests in the lobby, taking them out for fresh air breaks or when making doorway visits if physical distancing could be maintained.

Infectious disease expert Professor Lindsay Grayson told the inquiry the advice was “inappropriate”.

“It’s not just about the 1.5 metres (distance), PPE is needed anyway because there is a level of the unpredictability of that 1.5 metres suddenly becoming less in those scenarios,” he said. 

Prof Grayson said security guards should have been wearing eye protection, gloves, a gown and a mask when interacting with returned travellers or handling objects belonging to them. 

The document was shown to the inquiry by Arthur Moses SC, who is representing Unified Security, one of three companies contracted to guard Victoria’s quarantine hotels.

Prof Grayson was also shown excerpts from a Commonwealth government training module, which was provided to security guards.

“The majority of it is like a training module for the general public, rather than someone who is going to come into direct contact or be responsible for managing COVID patients,” he said.

The module stated people did not need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which was true for the general public at the time but was “misleading for health workers or quarantine staff”.

“I would consider it crucial if they were in likely contact with a potentially infectious patient,” Prof Grayson said. 

The training module was not updated until July 25. 

The head of the Doherty Institute’s genomic sequencing unit, Professor Ben Howden, told the inquiry about “99 per cent” of Victoria’s second wave of coronavirus can be linked to returned travellers in hotel quarantine. 

In late May, when the virus first broke out of hotel quarantine, 19 people in Victoria had died from COVID-19. 

The state’s death toll now stands at 334, with almost 7500 cases active. 

Senior counsel assisting the inquiry Tony Neal QC said the program was set up in 48 hours and was without “precise lines of responsibility, control, supervision and management”. 

He identified the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions as well as Emergency Management Victoria as playing key roles in the program.

But “it was not clear who was in overall command”. 

“From the beginning, it seems there were multiple and potentially overlapping areas of responsibility between the departments,” Mr Neal said. 

He said the inquiry would also probe why private security guards were used over the Australian Defence Force and Victoria Police.

Government ministers will be called to give evidence. 

Premier Daniel Andrews said he was yet to be called to appear.

“If I am called, I will be there,” he told reporters on Monday. 

An application by Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien to appear at the hearing, however, was rejected by the inquiry head, retired judge Jennifer Coate.

Mr O’Brien had submitted he had a “direct or special interest” in the probe on behalf of coalition voters, and that his participation would “enable a different voice to be heard”.

In her ruling, dated August 12 but posted online on Monday, Justice Coate rejected Mr O’Brien’s arguments and defended the independence of her inquiry.

“It will be conducted on behalf of all Victorians,” she wrote.

International flights are being diverted away from Victoria while Corrections Victoria has taken over quarantine operations. 

The inquiry continues on Tuesday.

Latest sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in the AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

soccer

A-League finals to be held at Bankwest

The A-League finals will be played a Bankwest Stadium with the video assistant referee system to be reintroduced for all post-season games.

Australian rules football

Rampe's broken hand ends his AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after they revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the AFL season.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

news

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

world

terrorism

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

At least 66 victims will give impact statements in next week's sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist.