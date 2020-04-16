Exporters given access to $500m in loans

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said "these are tough times for many trade-exposed businesses". Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Exporters given access to $500m in loans

By Matt Coughlan

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 09:58:45

Australian exporters struggling under pressure from coronavirus will get access to business-saving loans through a new $500 million fund.

Loans between $250,000 and $50 million will be available to established and previously profitable exporters unable to gain finance from commercial sources.

The capital facility is designed to help trade-exposed businesses including those in the tourism and education sectors.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said coronavirus had created a difficult credit environment, prompting the need for a lifeline to help exporters.

“These are tough times for many trade-exposed businesses who have been some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis,” he said on Wednesday.

“Rising export costs, disruptions to supply chains and loss of markets are some of the factors that are making it difficult for exporters to access vital commercial finance.”

The loans are expected to help exporters re-establish markets, expand operations and provide working capital support.

“Helping our export sector to get access to business-saving finance is crucial to reducing job losses through this crisis and a critical part of the ultimate economic recovery,” Senator Birmingham said.

Earlier in the month, the federal government announced $170 million help for exporters including $110 million for emergency flights to get high-value farm produce overseas.

Latest sport

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

news

emergency planning

No finger pointing from bushfires inquiry

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements says it will deliver practical recommendations ahead of the next bushfire season.

sport

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.