Extra cash for Kangaroo Island desal plant

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
During the recent bushfires Kangaroo Island's water supply could not meet the demand required. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Extra cash for Kangaroo Island desal plant

By Emily Cosenza

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 11:58:01

The federal government is splashing cash on a desalination plant for South Australia’s bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island which will improve water security and supply.

The commonwealth’s $15 million investment will bring total funding for the project to $47.8 million.

The SA government committed $33 million in June after the recent bushfires when the water supply could not meet the demands of locals and firefighters.

The infrastructure project is expected to create about 500 jobs and will add over $200 million of economic value to the island over 15 years with the work expected to be completed in 2022.

Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the project would help support vital industries and provide long-term social and economic recovery.

“Early in the recovery journey, we knew that the best way to support local recovery would be to align our funding to local and regional recovery planning and priorities,” he said. 

“By partnering with states we are maximising the amount of funding available to the most severely affected communities.”

Deputy Premier Vickie Chapman, who has property on the island, said the funding was critical for its future. 

She said secure water supply would allow the region’s food production to increase and ensure the growth of the tourism sector.

SA Water Minister David Speirs said that Kangaroo Islanders had been wanting improved water infrastructure for a long time.

“Engagement with the local community over the past three years has made it clear greater capacity generated by this plant is needed to improve drinking water security and provide better water infrastructure to support the local tourism and agriculture industries,” Mr Speirs said.

Kangaroo Island attracts more than 140,000 tourists each year.

Damage to the Middle River treatment plant sustained during last summer’s bushfires meant customers were forced to rely on water transferred from Penneshaw and the mainland.

More than 200,000 hectares of scrub and farmland were burnt and two people died. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

rugby league

Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests

Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.

cricket

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

Australian rules football

AFL plans to bring grand final forward

The AFL is now targeting the weekend of October 17 for this year's grand final, putting it on a collision course with racing's Caulfield Cup.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 14 stars

At least 14 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.