The aged care sector will be given an extra $444.6 million to help with the coronavirus crisis. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Extra cash to aged care to cope with virus

By Katina Curtis and Finbar O'Mallon

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 16:19:45

The federal government will pour an extra $444.6 million into aged care facilities, including money to help them hold onto staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the extra funding would comprise $234.9 million in retention bonuses, $78.3 million to support continuity of workforce and $26.9 million to keep facilities financially viable.

Other money will be set aside to support in-home care providers, including Meals on Wheels.

The chief medical officer also said the government was looking at broadening the testing criteria for coronavirus.

Professor Brendan Murphy said all aged care workers will be tested, as well as any healthcare workers with flu-like symptoms.

Mr Morrison said states and territories would move to meet the government’s previously announced restrictions on aged care visits, limiting them to short, two-person once per day per resident visits.

Under those restrictions, communal spaces would be off limits for visitors and children under-16 barred from aged care homes.

On Friday. the prime minister flagged further announcements to help people with disabilities during the pandemic.

