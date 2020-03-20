Extra cash to aged care to cope with virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The aged care sector will be given an extra $444.6 million to help with the coronavirus crisis. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Extra cash to aged care to cope with virus

By Katina Curtis and Finbar O'Mallon

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 16:19:45

The federal government will pour an extra $444.6 million into aged care facilities, including money to help them hold onto staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the extra funding would comprise $234.9 million in retention bonuses, $78.3 million to support continuity of workforce and $26.9 million to keep facilities financially viable.

Other money will be set aside to support in-home care providers, including Meals on Wheels.

The chief medical officer also said the government was looking at broadening the testing criteria for coronavirus.

Professor Brendan Murphy said all aged care workers will be tested, as well as any healthcare workers with flu-like symptoms.

Mr Morrison said states and territories would move to meet the government’s previously announced restrictions on aged care visits, limiting them to short, two-person once per day per resident visits.

Under those restrictions, communal spaces would be off limits for visitors and children under-16 barred from aged care homes.

On Friday. the prime minister flagged further announcements to help people with disabilities during the pandemic.

Latest news

politics

Extra cash to aged care to cope with virus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced $444.6 million in extra funding for aged care services to keep them running during the coronavirus outbreak.

health

NSW virus toll hits six, cases top 380

A sixth person in NSW and seventh across Australia has died after contracting COVID-19 while the number of cases in the state has surpassed 380.

crime, law and justice

Qld teen's murderer had killed before

The Queensland man found guilty of murdering pregnant teen sex worker Tiffany Taylor in 2015 murdered his elderly neighbour about 40 years earlier.

health

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

Three people on the Ruby Princess cruise which returned to Sydney from NZ have tested positive to coronavirus, with at least one additional case probable.

politics

Virus delays federal budget until October

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has postponed handing down the federal budget until October 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

NSW virus toll hits six, cases top 380

A sixth person in NSW and seventh across Australia has died after contracting COVID-19 while the number of cases in the state has surpassed 380.

sport

Summer Olympics

Olympics won't be fair play: Aust swimmers

Swimming Australia believes the Tokyo Olympics loom as a compromised competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.