Extra family violence funding in Victoria

Victoria is pouring an extra $20 million into domestic violence services to help keep survivors safe in their homes amid tough coronavirus lockdown measures.

The funding will enable 1500 perpetrators, or people at risk of using violence, to move out of homes and into short or long-term accommodation.

“We appreciate that in times of crisis the risks posted to many in the community are heightened,” Minister for Prevention of Family Violence and Minister for Women, Gabrielle Williams told reporters on Monday.

“We know for many home is not a safe place to be, as sad a reality as that is.”

Ms Williams said there had been an 11 per cent increase in men calling perpetrator services across the past month compared to the same time last year.

There have been 4436 family violence offences committed since lockdown measures were introduced, while 558 people have been charged, she added.

Ms Williams said there was a dip in family violence reporting during the first and second lockdowns.

“That’s not to be unexpected. There are limited opportunities to reach out for help when you are confined to your home,” she said.

“Just because the numbers dip doesn’t mean family violence isn’t taking place.”

The funding also goes towards intervention and behaviour change programs for those who are using violence in the home.

There is more money for family violence service providers to adapt their services to stay-at-home restrictions.

Ms Williams said people who flee family violence won’t face fines for breaching the state’s lockdown rules.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14