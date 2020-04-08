Cruise ships ordered out of Qld waters

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by Wednesday as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that now remain have been ordered to leave Queensland waters by one minute before midnight on Wednesday.

The total number of diagnoses in Queensland has reached 934 with an additional 13 cases overnight.

Of the current cases, 42 people had been hospitalised and 11 are in intensive care on ventilation.

Health Minister Steven Miles says four of Queensland’s five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Passengers account for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and a further six people have caught the virus from them.

“We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus with them,” Mr Miles said.

Among Queensland’s 13 new cases was an infectious diseases nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital who is now isolating.

The nurse was working with COVID-19 patients when she reported feeling unwell.

Queensland Health stated she had followed all procedures including staying home as soon as symptoms emerged.

Six staff members who came in contact with the nurse will also self-isolate for 14 days.

To increase the health response, a majority of final year Master of Nursing Studies students at the University of Queensland are being fast-tracked through their program to aid in the response to COVID-19.

They will take on full-time practice placement at the Princess Alexandra Hospital later this month.

Mr Miles also urged people in the state to think about how they would spend the Easter Holiday at home amid travel and social distancing restrictions.

Police on Thursday Island will be stationed between Sabai Island, the furthermost policed island in the Torres Strait, and mainland Papua New Guinea, patrolling the waters to monitor travel between the islands.

Gold Coast beach car parks have been closed in a bid to stop people going and police are continuing to crack down on those breaching public health directions.

They’ve issued 174 fines for the offence, while thousands of people stopped by officers trying to cross the state’s border by road or enter at domestic airports have been told to quarantine themselves.

They must nominate a location and police officers will later check they are there.

Another 34 domestic flight passengers have been refused entry to the state.

Of the 58,711 motorists intercepted, 852 have been turned around.

Meanwhile, police in Logan are cracking down on people ignoring social distancing and mass gathering rules, warning they will be fined.

As well, further testing for the source of coronavirus transmissions in Brisbane, Cairns and the Gold Coast is continuing after a handful of people mysteriously contracted the disease.