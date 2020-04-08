Cruise ships ordered out of Qld waters

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There'll be more COVID-19 testing in Qld, with 32 of the state's cases having an unknown source. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cruise ships ordered out of Qld waters

By Sonia Kohlbacher

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 17:44:04

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by Wednesday as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19. 

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that now remain have been ordered to leave Queensland waters by one minute before midnight on Wednesday.

The total number of diagnoses in Queensland has reached 934 with an additional 13 cases overnight.

Of the current cases, 42 people had been hospitalised and 11 are in intensive care on ventilation. 

Health Minister Steven Miles says four of Queensland’s five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships. 

Passengers account for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and a further six people have caught the virus from them. 

“We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus with them,” Mr Miles said.

Among Queensland’s 13 new cases was an infectious diseases nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital who is now isolating.

The nurse was working with COVID-19 patients when she reported feeling unwell.

Queensland Health stated she had followed all procedures including staying home as soon as symptoms emerged.

Six staff members who came in contact with the nurse will also self-isolate for 14 days.

To increase the health response, a majority of final year Master of Nursing Studies students at the University of Queensland are being fast-tracked through their program to aid in the response to COVID-19.

They will take on full-time practice placement at the Princess Alexandra Hospital later this month. 

Mr Miles also urged people in the state to think about how they would spend the Easter Holiday at home amid travel and social distancing restrictions.

Police on Thursday Island will be stationed between Sabai Island, the furthermost policed island in the Torres Strait, and mainland Papua New Guinea, patrolling the waters to monitor travel between the islands.

Gold Coast beach car parks have been closed in a bid to stop people going and police are continuing to crack down on those breaching public health directions. 

They’ve issued 174 fines for the offence, while thousands of people stopped by officers trying to cross the state’s border by road or enter at domestic airports have been told to quarantine themselves.

They must nominate a location and police officers will later check they are there. 

Another 34 domestic flight passengers have been refused entry to the state.

Of the 58,711 motorists intercepted, 852 have been turned around.

Meanwhile, police in Logan are cracking down on people ignoring social distancing and mass gathering rules, warning they will be fined.

As well, further testing for the source of coronavirus transmissions in Brisbane, Cairns and the Gold Coast is continuing after a handful of people mysteriously contracted the disease.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers boss confident AFL back in July

The AFL premiership season could restart in July according to Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell.

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

news

crime, law and justice

Cathedral trashed as Pell flees Victoria

Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral has been vandalised as Cardinal George Pell leaves Melbourne after his first night of freedom.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers boss confident AFL back in July

The AFL premiership season could restart in July according to Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell.

world

virus diseases

UK PM stable after second night in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with COVID-19 but is said to be in "good spirits".