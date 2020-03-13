F1 cancelled as Australian sport in limbo

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled and other sports could soon follow cricket in shutting out fans from games amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Formula One organisers on Friday announced the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne won’t go ahead – the first sporting event in Australia to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Australia’s men’s cricket team will play three one-day internationals against New Zealand in empty stadiums, starting with Friday’s fixture in Sydney.

Other Australian codes are considering similar responses as sports around the world suspend competition.

Elite European soccer leagues have been placed on hold – France, Spain and the Netherlands the latest nations to suspend all matches – while global tennis tournaments have been postponed until at least April 20.

After the NBA announced a suspension of its competition on Thursday, the United States’ Major League Baseball announced its opening matches would be postponed at least a fortnight.

The National Hockey League suspended games while golf also took action – the PGA banning fans until at least April 5 and the LPGA postponing three tournaments, including the tour’s first major.

In Australia, Formula One organisers cancelled the grand prix while spectators were queuing to enter Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit on Friday.

F1 hierarchy made the decision on fresh advice from Victorian health officials and after nine people linked to the grand prix were tested for coronavirus.

One, a McLaren team member, tested positive while others, including four crew from the Haas team, were cleared.

McLaren withdrew its team before organisers scrapped the entire F1 schedule.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts said the decision to play games without any spectators was common sense.

“We have taken strong action today in the face of an unprecedented public health issue,” he said.

“We believe this is the right decision to minimise the risk of public exposure to the coronavirus.”

CA also called off a national women’s tour of South Africa scheduled for next week – the first major international cricket series affected since the outbreak of the virus.

The World Surf League also suspended all events this month as Australia’s football codes consider responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rugby league’s NRL season opened on Thursday night but officials were meeting Friday to determine if fans should be locked out from future fixtures.

The AFL was also taking advice from health officials – AFLW matches are scheduled on Friday and over the weekend while the men’s premiership season is slated to start next Thursday night.

Other sports including the National Basketball League, soccer’s A-League and Super Rugby have matches scheduled on Friday and the weekend.

Hierarchy of those sports have yet to announce any measures against the spread of the virus while the Oceania Cycling Confederation said it planned to proceed with the Oceania BMX championships in Tasmania on March 25 and the Oceania road championships scheduled for April 5-6 in Brisbane.