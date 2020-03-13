F1 cancelled as Australian sport in limbo

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's peak sporting events are in limbo following the outbreak of coronavirus. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

sport

F1 cancelled as Australian sport in limbo

By Steve Larkin

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 11:43:47

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled and other sports could soon follow cricket in shutting out fans from games amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Formula One organisers on Friday announced the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne won’t go ahead – the first sporting event in Australia to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Australia’s men’s cricket team will play three one-day internationals against New Zealand in empty stadiums, starting with Friday’s fixture in Sydney.

Other Australian codes are considering similar responses as sports around the world suspend competition.

Elite European soccer leagues have been placed on hold – France, Spain and the Netherlands the latest nations to suspend all matches – while global tennis tournaments have been postponed until at least April 20.

After the NBA announced a suspension of its competition on Thursday, the United States’ Major League Baseball announced its opening matches would be postponed at least a fortnight.

The National Hockey League suspended games while golf also took action – the PGA banning fans until at least April 5 and the LPGA postponing three tournaments, including the tour’s first major.

In Australia, Formula One organisers cancelled the grand prix while spectators were queuing to enter Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit on Friday.

F1 hierarchy made the decision on fresh advice from Victorian health officials and after nine people linked to the grand prix were tested for coronavirus.

One, a McLaren team member, tested positive while others, including four crew from the Haas team, were cleared.

McLaren withdrew its team before organisers scrapped the entire F1 schedule.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts said the decision to play games without any spectators was common sense.

“We have taken strong action today in the face of an unprecedented public health issue,” he said.

“We believe this is the right decision to minimise the risk of public exposure to the coronavirus.”

CA also called off a national women’s tour of South Africa scheduled for next week – the first major international cricket series affected since the outbreak of the virus.

The World Surf League also suspended all events this month as Australia’s football codes consider responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rugby league’s NRL season opened on Thursday night but officials were meeting Friday to determine if fans should be locked out from future fixtures.

The AFL was also taking advice from health officials – AFLW matches are scheduled on Friday and over the weekend while the men’s premiership season is slated to start next Thursday night.

Other sports including the National Basketball League, soccer’s A-League and Super Rugby have matches scheduled on Friday and the weekend.

Hierarchy of those sports have yet to announce any measures against the spread of the virus while the Oceania Cycling Confederation said it planned to proceed with the Oceania BMX championships in Tasmania on March 25 and the Oceania road championships scheduled for April 5-6 in Brisbane.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL considers virus options after GP axed

AFL officials are working through their response to the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

cricket

Fans shut out from Aust vs NZ ODI series

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

motor racing

Australian F1 GP cancelled due to virus

The Formula One season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

sport

F1 cancelled as Australian sport in limbo

The cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix comes as other Australian sporting codes hold crisis meetings about the coronavirus pandemic.

motor racing

Fans barred from Aus GP: Vic premier

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews says the Australian Formula One Grand Prix will be run without spectators due to the coronavirus, if it goes ahead at all.

news

health

SA naval defence worker tests positive

ASC in Adelaide says a worker has tested positive for COVID-19, with employees who had contact with the person self-quarantining and a building being shut.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL considers virus options after GP axed

AFL officials are working through their response to the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

world

virus diseases

Markets tumble as virus sparks travel bans

Stock markets have slumped in North America and Europe amid the growing realisation that the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is unlikely to go away soon.