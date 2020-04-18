F1 may slim down to get season started

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
It has been suggested the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg could take place without spectators. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

F1 may slim down to get season started

By Alan Baldwin

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 03:11:57

Formula One could start the season behind locked gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the glamour sport will likely have to slim down considerably to get the green light to go racing.

Across Europe, bans on mass gatherings and public events have been extended into July and August even as countries begin to emerge from the strict lockdowns that have put sporting activities on hold.

Formula One’s season has been stalled in the pits, with seven postponed races so far and organisers talking of a much revised and reduced calendar possibly running into the New Year.

“We’re looking at the logistics of a closed race, how would we get the people there, how would we protect them, how would we make it safe, who would we allow into the paddock,” F1’s managing director Ross Brawn said this month.

“Every permutation is being discussed.”

That could mean some of Europe’s permanent circuits, such as Silverstone, Austria’s Red Bull Ring, Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, France’s Le Castellet and the Hungaroring near Budapest, hosting multiple races without a crowd.

Austria has said it would not be opposed to a race without spectators, if travel restrictions were lifted and other safeguards enacted.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the energy drink company’s Spielberg track needed little more than the lights turning on.

“It can be ready in a very short period of time to fit the (governing) FIA’s criteria,” he told Sky Sports.

“So the prospect of being able to run a race behind closed doors is absolutely feasible.

“I think there is going to be a staged route back into full-on grands prix and there are certain circuits they are talking to about crowdless events, potentially just focusing on TV events for now with limited numbers of people.”

F1 rules state that each of the 10 teams can have no more than 60 people “who are associated in any way with the operation of the cars” in the paddock.

There are then the Pirelli tyre fitters, FIA technicians, other key suppliers, Formula One employees, broadcasters and media as well as track and medical staff running into the hundreds.

Formula One’s hope is that getting some races done, even without a trackside audience, opens up the chance of a proper championship if Asian and Middle Eastern races can go ahead later in the year. 

Latest sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

news

health

NSW Premier considers rostered school days

A rostering system could be put into place in NSW schools as the NSW premier looks into ramping up face-to-face learning from May in the state.

sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

world

virus diseases

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.