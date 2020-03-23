Discover Australian Associated Press

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova (right) has presided over the swearing in of PM Igor Matovic. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Face masks all round as Slovak PM sworn in

By Tomas Mrva

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 01:58:51

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has appointed a coalition government headed by Igor Matovic, leader of the Ordinary People, after a February election which swept anti-corruption parties to power.

Matovic and his team were sworn in at a ceremony with participants wearing protective masks as a precaution against coronavirus.

Slovakia has reported 137 cases of the virus this month with no deaths.

The government handover comes as the coronavirus outbreak puts Europe on lockdown, pressuring Matovic’s four-party coalition to quickly agree a cabinet.

“Nobody knows what form this (coronavirus) crisis will take, how long it will last and what consequences it will have,” Matovic said.

“We have a remedy for the coronavirus – It’s solidarity, responsibility and the determination of all people who care about Slovakia,” he said. “Let’s go to battle.”

Matovic, 46, takes over amid a public health crisis that led his predecessor Peter Pellegrini to ban international passenger travel, close schools and shutter most shops.

The country is the world’s biggest per-capita car producer but its four vehicle plants have all moved to suspend production due to the virus.

