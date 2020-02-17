Facebook ‘between a telco and a newspaper’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has improved its ability to counter online election interference. Image by (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Technology

Facebook ‘between a telco and a newspaper’

By AAP

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 04:06:54

Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between the existing rules used for the telecoms and media industries, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has told global leaders and security chiefs.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zuckerberg says Facebook has improved its work countering online election interference.

He expanded on his previous calls for regulation of social media firms.

“I do think that there should be regulation on harmful content … there’s a question about which framework you use for this,” Zuckerberg said during a question and answer session on Saturday.

“Right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries – there’s like newspapers and existing media, and then there’s the telco-type model, which is ‘the data just flows through you’, but you’re not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line.”

“I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between,” he said.

Facebook and social media giants including Twitter and Google have come under increasing pressure to better combat governments and political groups using the platforms to spread false and misleading information.

Zuckerberg said he now employs 35,000 people to review online content and implement security measures.

Those teams and Facebook’s automated technology currently suspend more than one million fake accounts each day, he said, adding that “the vast majority are detected within minutes of signing up”.

“Our budget is bigger today than the whole revenue of the company when we went public in 2012, when we had a billion users,” he said.

“I’m proud of the results but we will definitely have to stay vigilant.”

Latest sport

basketball

Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

Perth Wildcats guard Bryce Cotton has been anointed the NBL's most valuable player for a second time after leading the league for scoring and steals.

golf

Inbee Park wins Women's Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park has won the Women's Australian Open by three strokes at Royal Adelaide for her 20th LPGA title.

soccer

Fowler not setting limits on Roar in A-L

After Brisbane took a significant step towards an A-League finals berth with a 1-0 win over Western United, Robbie Fowler isn't setting limits on his side.

soccer

Roar grind out A-L win over Western Utd

Brisbane Roar have opened up a four-point buffer in sixth place in the A-League after beating Western United 1-0 in Ballarat.

basketball

Sydney and Perth hold NBL playoff aces

Assuming their not derailed by injury concerns, Sydney and Perth remain favourites to win their semi-final series and meet in the NBL grand final series.

news

virus diseases

Plans finalised for Aussies on cruise ship

About 200 Australians stranded on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan are waiting to find out whether they will be flown home.

sport

basketball

Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

Perth Wildcats guard Bryce Cotton has been anointed the NBL's most valuable player for a second time after leading the league for scoring and steals.

world

virus diseases

China says new virus cases slowing down

The Chinese Health Commission says the rate of new coronavirus cases is finally slowing, as Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise prepare to fly home.