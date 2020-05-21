Facebook to launch new shopping feature

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Facebook Shops allows businesses to set up an online store accessible via Facebook and Instagram. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Facebook to launch new shopping feature

By Katie Paul

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 06:04:56

Facebook is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the social network’s platforms, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg says.

The move to build up e-commerce offerings follows Facebook’s launch last year of limited shopping options on photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp. 

Company leaders wager that making the platforms more business-friendly will generate fresh ad revenue, even as user growth slows.

Facebook Shops will tie at least some of those efforts together, enabling businesses to set up a single online store accessible via both Facebook and Instagram. 

A checkout feature will enable in-app purchases, while a messaging feature will allow customers to chat with businesses through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct.

Zuckerberg also said the world’s largest social network would be working more closely on product integrations with Shopify and seven other online commerce platforms going forward. 

He had Shopify chief executive Tobias Lütke join him in a livestreamed video announcing the partnerships on Tuesday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL's Cats to address Steven mystery

Geelong coach Chris Scott will front the media on Thursday and address the situation around midfielder Jack Steven, who suffered a stab wound on the weekend.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

rugby league

No police charge for Souths' Cody Walker

South Sydney star Cody Walker has escaped charge from NSW Police for a street brawl in Casino last December.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

news

trade agreements

Trade minister talks shop on COVID impact

Trade minister Simon Birmingham will join the Rural Press Club to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on trade relations, despite a diplomatic stoush with China.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL's Cats to address Steven mystery

Geelong coach Chris Scott will front the media on Thursday and address the situation around midfielder Jack Steven, who suffered a stab wound on the weekend.

world

virus diseases

WHO reports most new virus cases in a day

The World Health Organisation has recorded 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide in the last 24 hours - the most in a single day yet.