AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A collage of political AI images
Experts are warning that AI images will be used to influence voters at the 2025 federal election. Image by AAP FactCheck

Experts warn of AI onslaught ahead of federal election

Soofia Tariq January 20, 2025

Images and videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to try to influence Australian voters at the ballot box this year, experts are warning.

It will be the first time such technology is widespread during an Australian federal election, with academics predicting certain voting groups will be specifically targeted.

Experts told AAP FactCheck such tactics can be expected from across the political spectrum – although the most egregious examples are unlikely to come directly from the major parties.

Terry Flew, a professor of digital communications at the University of Sydney, said people will be testing the technology to see what they can get away with.

“It’s a bit like cinema in the sense you’re really looking for what’s the most outlandish special effect you can create that will wow people in the cinema … what’s the image you can generate that maximises impact without necessarily being seen to cross a line?”

Professor Flew said the US election gave a good indication of what we can expect, noting a lot of material was specifically targeted, including Trump-related material being pushed towards African-American men.

Fake AI image of Donald Trump surrounded by African American men.
 Many AI images were designed to target African American men’s votes in the US election. 

Rather than being targeted at those thought to be susceptible, he said the motivation was targeting groups where most could be gained.

In the Australian context, he predicted the Chinese Australian and Chinese Indian communities could expect to be targeted.

“They are not considered to be rusted on to any one political party and they can certainly have a significant impact in a number of key electorates,” he said.

J Rosenbaum, an AI artist and researcher at RMIT University, also said the recent US election provided clues as to what we could expect in the federal election campaign.

Dr Rosenbaum pointed to AI images of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which smashed the US during the election campaign.

“You had these aftermath images with messages like ‘the Democrats aren’t doing anything to help this poor little girl and her puppy’.”

AI image of a little girl rescued from a flood with a puppy.
 Some AI imagery is shared to try and elicit sympathy. 

Elsewhere, there were AI images of a triumphant Donald Trump, or of Kamala Harris depicted as communist.

Some of the images are not intended to directly deceive an audience but are about fuelling a groundswell of support, feeling or momentum, Dr Rosenbaum said.

TJ Thomson, also from RMIT, said we have already seen some of this content in Australia, specifically in Queensland.

In 2020 the Advance Australia group published a press conference, clearly described as “fake”, featuring then-premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declaring the state was “cooked”. 

Dodgy fake AI video of Annastacia Palaszczuk
 An AI video depicting the Queensland premier was acknowledged as fake in the state election leadup. 

In 2024, Queensland’s LNP published a clearly fake video of then-Queensland Premier Steven Miles performing a comedy dance.

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) published a similar fake video of Peter Dutton dancing to criticise his party’s support for nuclear energy.

Dr Thomson said these “cheapfakes” were intended to put doubt in people’s minds, to “sow seeds of distrust” and create polarisation.

While the Miles and Dutton examples came from the LNP and ALP respectively, Prof Flew said the more egregious deepfake content is more likely to come from the fringes.

Queensland LNP sharing a clearly fake TikTok video of Steven Miles.
 The then-opposition shared a clearly fake TikTok video of Steven Miles. 

“You won’t have the major political parties putting it out,” he said. “It may be lobby groups, advocacy and activist groups, perhaps with a loose affiliation to some of the major parties.” 

Western Sydney University media literacy expert Tanya Notley said we should also be prepared for content from state-backed actors, noting a lot of the content tracked during the US election came from Russian state operatives.

Associate Professor Notley also said that while the content may not directly come from the major parties, that doesn’t mean they can’t take advantage of it.

She raised the example of the AI-generated fake images of fans of the singer Taylor Swift (Swifties) backing Donald Trump, which the then-presidential candidate shared with his followers.

Fake AI images of Swifities supposedly backing Trump
 AI images of “Swifties” supposedly backing Trump were shared online, including by the man himself. 

“They [the images] often get amplified by news organisations,” Assoc Prof Notley said.

“People are then thinking and talking about those politicians. So sometimes that’s really the main aim, to get people talking about Swifties, this content and talking about those politicians.”

Recent research conducted by Assoc Prof Notley suggests Australian adults are not well placed to tackle generative AI

Her team questioned and then tested a cohort who said they didn’t understand and were worried about generative AI.

The sample was also given a basic information verification test, with just three per cent scoring more than 50 per cent.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.