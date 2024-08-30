AAP FACTCHECK
Australian PM Anthony Albanese greets Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warmly greets the Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

No, Fiji’s PM not taken ill at Pacific Islands Forum

Tom Wark August 30, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A photo shows Fiji’s prime minister in medical distress shortly before being rushed to hospital.

OUR VERDICT

False. The prime minister was not in medical distress or taken to hospital.

AAP FACTCHECK – A photo captures the moment Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rushed to the aid of Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the recent Pacific Islands Forum, social media users claim.

Posts add that medics were called shortly after and took Mr Rabuka to hospital.

This is false. Mr Rabuka was not taken ill and did not attend hospital. He continued to participate in events at the forum.

A Facebook post claiming image shows Fiiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka unwell
 A Facebook user claimed this image showed Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka in physical distress. 

The Facebook post shows Mr Albanese placing his hands on Mr Rabuka’s shoulders while the Fijian prime minister looks down at the table.

The caption states: “Rabuka crying for help medically .. As he is being assisted by Australian PM !! … Medics were called to take Rabuka to hospital.”

The photo does not show Mr Rabuka in medical distress, and photos taken seconds later show him giving Mr Albanese a thumbs up.

AAP’s Pacific Editor Ben McKay, who covered the forum in Tonga, confirmed to AAP FactCheck that Mr Rabuka was not taken to hospital.

Mr Rabuka gives Mr Albanese a thumbs up after the shoulder rub.
 Mr Rabuka gives Mr Albanese a thumbs up. 

Mr McKay said that the photo was taken before Pacific leaders, including Mr Rabuka, participated in the leaders’ plenary on August 28.

“He [Mr Rabuka] continued to participate and later travelled to Vava’u to take part in the leaders retreat on Thursday,” Mr McKay said.

Images taken by AAP photographer Lukas Coch show Mr Rabuka later on the same morning alongside Mr Albanese, PNG Prime Minister James Marape and other Pacific leaders at a press conference.

Press conference at Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Tonga
 The Fijian prime minister (second from right) is clearly fine at the press conference later on. 

Official photos from later in the event posted to the forum’s social media pages also show Mr Rabuka present at the plenary session as well as the Vava’u retreat.

No Fijian or international news agencies have reported that Mr Rabuka was transported to hospital while at the forum.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network.

