Faith leaders press PM on climate action

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Religious leaders are urging Scott Morrison to change climate policy following the bushfires. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Faith leaders press PM on climate action

By Heather McNab

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 08:34:43

Religious leaders have appealed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a “fellow person of faith” to heed climate science following the country’s catastrophic bushfire season.

The open letter – signed by 18 Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim and other faith leaders – urges Mr Morrison to show leadership and urgently transition Australia away from fossil fuels.

The signatories include: Dr Peter Catt, the Dean of St John’s Anglican Cathedral in Brisbane, the Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM, Chair of the Catholic Bishops Commission on Justice, Mission and Service Muslims Australia president Dr Rateb Jneid and Buddhist Council of NSW president Dr Gawaine Powell Davies. 

“We are writing to you as a fellow person of faith about the climate crisis that has been playing out so tragically,” Thursday’s letter states.

The faith leaders said viable alternatives exist for the “destructive practices” of fossil fuel burning, animal agriculture and land clearing, and called for Mr Morrison’s government to urgently adopt such measures.

They said climate change-fuelled disasters had “damaged God’s creation” and placed indigenous and farming communities at risk.

“We are asking you to have the wisdom, courage and humility to admit that it is time to chart a new course when it comes to climate policy,” the letter states.

“It will take courage to admit that policy directions chosen so far have been unwise but this is what this moment in history calls for.”

More than three-in-four Australians were either directly or indirectly impacted by blazes this bushfire season, Australian National University research has shown. 

More than 30 lives were lost nationwide.

Latest sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

cricket

Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

David Warner and Quinton de Kock, two of the main antagonists during Australia's ugly tour of South Africa in 2018, are set to cross paths again.

Australian rules football

Ratten buoyed by St Kilda's new attack

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten was pleased to see a revamped attack fire on all cylinders with eight goal kickers in the AFL pre-season win over Hawthorn.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell happy with AFL return

Ball magnet Tom Mitchell racked up 21 disposals in three quarters on return from a year out with a broken leg in Hawthorn's AFL pre-season defeat to St Kilda.

motor racing

Supercars gap on McLaughlin set to close

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin cruised to the 2019 Supercars championship, but off-season technical changes could pave the way for Holden to secure one last title.

news

accident (general)

Driver, worker killed in XPT train crash

A driver and another worker have been killed after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train derailed at Wallan, north of Melbourne.

sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

world

health

Covid-19 infections in China dropping

China's National Health Commission reports a total of 74,576 coronavirus infections in China and 2118 deaths including 114 casualties over the past 24 hours.