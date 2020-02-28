Discover Australian Associated Press

Fake Tahitian prince Hohepa Morehu-Barlow served five years in a Queensland jail for a $16.6m fraud. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Fake ‘prince’ deported after jail release

By Darren Cartwright

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 06:40:13

Fake Tahitian prince Joel Morehu-Barlow, who was imprisoned over the theft of $16 million from Queensland Health, has been released from jail and deported to New Zealand.

Morehu-Barlow, now 44, had pleaded guilty to five fraud and three drug offences in 2013 after re-directing money meant for charity into his own accounts and was jailed for 14 years with a non-parole period of five.

Television footage aired on Friday showed Morehu-Barlowm flanked by Australian Border Force officers being escorted to an airport where he was put on a Qantas plane bound for Auckland shortly after his release in Thursday.

It’s believed he’s now in the company of his mother in Auckland

Born Hohepa Hikairo ‘Joel’ Morehu-Barlow, he used his position as a middle manager for Queensland Health to siphon off funds between October 2007 and December 2011.

It allowed him to live a lavish lifestyle that included the purchase of an exclusive waterfront apartment in inner Brisbane.

He even had the initials HRH (His Royal Highness) on a black American Express credit card he used at a chic Brisbane nightclub Cloudland where he drank top of the range champagne and tipped waiters $1000, according to former staff members.

His cash-splashing habits were so outlandish that one Fortitude Valley businessman described it to AAP as a Clayton’s economic stimulus package for Brisbane’s restaurants, pubs and retailers.

His reign as a free-spending ”royal” was brought undone in December 2011 when he attempted to siphon off $11 million in a single transaction. He’d previously taken about $5 million.

When police searched his residence, they found hundreds of luxury items including a life-size horse lamp, saddle, a Chanel watch and a Louis Vuitton surfboard, which were seized and sold at auction.

Overall about $11.9 million was recovered from the sale of items including the apartment.

During one of his court proceedings, Morehu-Barlow’s lawyer told the court that even his client knew his “simple” fraud – which just happened to involve an extraordinary amount of money – would be exposed.

“It was a simple fraud which was bound to be discovered,” defence barrister David Shepherd said.

politics

PM on virus: 'don't panic, we're prepared'

Australia has activated its coronavirus emergency response plan in anticipation that coronavirus will soon be declared a global pandemic.

