Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A married couple have recounted their ordeal while in quarantine at the Stamford Plaza in Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Family details Melbourne quarantine ordeal

By Benita Kolovos

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 18:10:57

A husband suffered suicidal thoughts while his wife fractured her foot during a harrowing 14-day stay in Victoria’s hotel quarantine.

Ron and Sue Erasmus and their two children, aged nine and 14, arrived in Melbourne on May 1 from South Africa, where they had visited Mr Erasmus’ father before he died.

They were taken to the Stamford Plaza, which along with the Rydges on Swanston were the only quarantine hotels to record major coronavirus outbreaks.

Speaking at Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry on Friday from their home in Brisbane, the couple said Mr Erasmus spiralled into depression during their stay. 

“I have never seen him like that. He was extremely out of character,” Ms Erasmus said.

She said her husband of 18 years had wondered how high the building was and joked about whether the security guards would be quick enough to stop him taking a “flying leap”.

He was put on a mental health watchlist and given the phone number of a counsellor to contact by the Department of Health and Human Services.

When he called, he was told the counsellor “did not exist”.

“Call it chaos, call it a lack of organisation, it stopped me from doing (counselling),” Mr Erasmus said. 

He said it was distressing having to explain his circumstances to multiple staff.

“I felt like I had lost my dad 14 times in that process … every time I phoned someone I had to explain the whole thing again,” Mr Erasmus said.

“There seemed to us to be very little communication between the people involved and there was no continuity of care or management of the situation.”

The family were given more fresh air breaks given Mr Erasmus’ fragile mental state.

During one of those breaks, Ms Erasmus fractured her foot playing with her children.

The couple said two security guards did not help her and she lay on the ground in agony.

“They left it to me to carry Sue back up to the room. They wouldn’t touch us, they wouldn’t come close to us,” Mr Erasmus said, noting it took six hours for his wife to be taken to hospital.

When she returned to the hotel in crutches, the couple asked for a room with a more accessible bathroom.

It was not provided and Ms Erasmus went on to slip a disc in her back while struggling to use the shower with crutches.

She has since had one surgery for her foot and will require another.

“At what was already a difficult time for our family, quarantine was always going to be difficult, but it really was made so much harder by how disorganised and disjointed the while (sic) process was,” the couple said in their statement to the inquiry.

“The Stamford Hotel in our opinion on many levels was unprepared and unsuitable as a venue for mandatory detention. We were glad to be in Australia but did not feel safe there. We feel that Sue’s injury was another visible outcome of the lack of (safety) measures put in place.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

Port Adelaide maintained top spot on the AFL ladder with a tense 10-point win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom could miss rest of AFL season

Collingwood have confirmed Steele Sidebottom will head home from their Queensland hub for family reasons after Monday night's AFL clash with North Melbourne.

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

news

politics

Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

The federal government is calling on states to ease restrictions on regional Australia while the Reserve Bank wants them to dig deep to help the economy.

sport

Australian rules football

Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

Port Adelaide maintained top spot on the AFL ladder with a tense 10-point win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.