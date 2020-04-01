Discover Australian Associated Press

Darcy Lord says the reality of quarantine in a hotel room with a baby is beginning to set in. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Family in Qld quarantine craving fresh air

By Michael Doyle

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 13:22:14

Going outside for fresh air will be a luxury Darcy Lord and his family will cherish after 14 days of mandatory quarantine in a Brisbane hotel room. 

The reality of their tight confinement is beginning to settle in for Mr Lord, 30, his wife Ketut and baby son Rees.

The trio arrived in Brisbane from Bali on Sunday morning, just hours after the new laws requiring 14 days mandatory isolation came into effect. 

They are now calling a suite in the Novotel at Brisbane Airport home.

Mr Lord said the reality of quarantine in a room with no access to fresh air is beginning to set in. 

“It would be alright if we could go outside and just get a bit of fresh air and sunlight,” Mr Lord told AAP from his room which does not have a balcony. 

The family are provided three meals a day as well as water and juice. 

Mr Lord says he’s happy with the hotel staff, who say they will go to the nearby supermarket to buy essentials including nappies and baby formula if needed. 

The trio had been in Bali to see family. 

When they found out about the new restrictions they tried to get an earlier flight, but it was fully booked. 

“I think we were the first plane to land with this new law – it was all new to the people on the plane and all the airport staff,” Mr Lord said. 

The greatest concern now for the young Queensland family is what happens when the 14 days are over. 

There has been no information about what will happen once they are allowed to leave, according to Mr Lord. 

“We’ve got no information about what is in place for when we check out,” he said. 

“We need to get back to the airport because our car is in parking there. Others need to go to the airport to catch public transport home.” 

