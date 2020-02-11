Discover Australian Associated Press

Hundreds farewelled Veronique Sakr, 11, who was killed in a crash along with her cousins in Sydney. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

death

Family of crash victim mourns ‘angel’ girl

By Steven Trask and Heather McNab

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 15:51:32

Veronique Sakr’s sparkling eyes would change colour with the Sydney weather, her grieving mother Bridget says.

On Tuesday they would have been blue.

Mourners gathered on Tuesday to farewell 11-year-old Veronique, who was killed by an alleged drink-driver alongside her three cousins in western Sydney.

The sky was blue, the balloons were blue and hundreds of people wore blue – Veronique’s favourite colour – during the packed funeral service at Santa Sabina College in Strathfield.

“At such a young age she carried such wisdom. She could read between the lines on anything,” Mrs Sakr told the gathering.

“She would look at you with those amazing eyes. They would change colour between blue, grey and green depending on what she wore and the weather.”

Veronique was getting ice cream with her cousins in the suburb of Oatlands when she was run down and killed 10 days ago.

She died at the scene alongside her cousins, Abdallah siblings Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13.

Mrs Sakr, like others who knew Veronique, often wondered why her daughter had no attachment to material possessions.

“It now makes sense to me,” she said.

“She never belonged to this world. She belonged to the spiritual world and therefore earthly possessions meant nothing to her.”

Monsignor Shora Maree said Veronique had lived a short life but “one of huge quality”.

“One of her teachers said that, at the end of the day, no matter how tired they would be, whenever they saw Veronique her smile and joy gave them a lift,” Mons Shora said during the service.

White doves were released as Veronique’s coffin was carried out of the chapel. 

Brother Michael Sakr, 13, led a band of drummers ahead of the hearse while Santa Sabina classmates lined the streets in a guard of honour. 

Her family issued a statement before the funeral saying she “was an angel on earth and now is in heaven”.

Veronique, who had just started grade six at Santa Sabina College, was “a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin who could hold her own in any company”, the family said.

“Veronique had an incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others. She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend.”

About 2000 people filled Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park on Monday to farewell her three cousins.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

He’s been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter.

