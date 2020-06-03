Family of indigenous boy to speak out

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There is growing anger at the violent arrest of an indigenous teenager in Sydney. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Family of indigenous boy to speak out

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 06:53:42

The sister of an indigenous teenager who had his legs kicked out from beneath him while being arrested by a police officer says children shouldn’t be mistreated because they’re being “lippy”.

Police are investigating after the 16-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries following his arrest in a Surry Hills park in Sydney’s inner city on Monday.

The teenager allegedly told a male police officer “I’ll crack you in the f**king jaw, bro” before he was thrown to the ground. The teen was subsequently released without charge.

The arrest was captured on a mobile phone and the footage was posted on social media on Tuesday.

After being threatened, the officer can be seen telling the teenager to turn around and put his hands behind his back. He then kicks the young man’s legs out from beneath him and handcuffs him while pinning him to the ground.

A bystander can be heard yelling “You just slammed him on his face. He’s in pain.”

The child’s sister Ali Mongta-Finn told the ABC’s triple j Hack program on Tuesday he was distraught and his teeth were damaged.

“When he came back home later that night, he was shaken up,” she said.

“He was very sore this morning and he was distraught.

“Teenagers, they’re lippy, but you don’t just abuse children because they’re lippy.”

The teenager’s parents and other relatives will speak about the incident at a press conference at the NSW Parliament on Wednesday.

NSW Police on Tuesday said the professional standards command was investigating and the constable involved had been placed on restricted duties.

“We’re all aware of incidents that have taken place in the United States over the past week and we’re aware of the sensitivities around what’s occurring overseas,” Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told reporters on Tuesday.

“Am I concerned about what I’m seeing in the footage? Absolutely. But I’m equally concerned about others who may use the footage to inflame it and turn it into something it’s not.”

The person who posted the Surry Hills video on Facebook said the teenager sustained cuts and grazes to his knee and a bruised shoulder, as well as chipped teeth, before being transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital.

Redfern Legal Centre has referred the matter to the independent police watchdog.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Family of indigenous boy to speak out

The family of a 16-year-old indigenous boy will speak publicly after the teen had his legs kicked out from beneath him as he was arrested in Sydney this week.

inquiry

Focus on defence force role in bushfires

The bushfires royal commission will examine the Australian Defence Force's role in responding to natural disasters.

politics

NSW public servants' pay freeze rejected

The NSW upper house has reversed a pay freeze for public servants with the state government to take the policy to the Industrial Relations Commission this week.

inquiry

Call for aircraft 'swarm' to fight fires

Aircraft are consistently sent to fires too late and miss the opportunity for a hard initial attack, the bushfires royal commission has been told.

politics

Bosses and unions join to talk up reform

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will join union heads and employer associations for a roundtable meeting on workplace reform.

news

inquiry

Focus on defence force role in bushfires

The bushfires royal commission will examine the Australian Defence Force's role in responding to natural disasters.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

civil unrest

US police shot as Trump pushes crackdown

US President Donald Trump has threatened to use the military to crack down on civil unrest as he derided local authorities for their response to the protests.