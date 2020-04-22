Family violence protection ramps up in Vic

Police are ramping up efforts to protect family violence victims amid grim warnings of an escalation of incidents as residents are forced to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

While there has not been a significant increase in domestic violence reporting, there was a heightened risk during self isolation, Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville said as she launched Operation Ribbon on Tuesday.

“Family violence is not going to reduce during this period. This is a crime that is more likely to increase,” she told reporters.

Operation Ribbon will also aim to increase checks on domestic violence offenders and ensure they are complying with court orders and management plans.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton said detectives had spoken to 241 victims of family violence in the past two weeks and 106 perpetrators.

Mr Patton said there had been a rise in third party reporting of domestic abuse incidents, which could have something to do with people being at home and seeing and hearing more.

“We expect to see a significant increase and we have to prepare and plan for the worst,” Mr Patton said.

No to Violence, a peak body that delivers interventions for men accused of family violence, said Operation Ribbon would help keep offenders in check.

Chief executive officer Jacqui Watt said the organisation had seen a jump in police referrals to their men’s referral service helpline since stage three restrictions were locked in.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14