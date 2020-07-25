Fans to return to S Korea baseball, soccer

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A socially distanced crowd will soon be able to watch baseball and soccer matches in Korea. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Fans to return to S Korea baseball, soccer

By AAP

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 16:07:41

South Korea will allow baseball fans to return to the stands from Sunday under a phased process planned by health authorities to bring back spectators as the COVID-19 epidemic recedes.

Officials said spectators can begin attending professional soccer games matches from August 1. However, professional golf tournaments will continue without galleries at least until late August.

Teams initially will be allowed to sell tickets for only 10 per cent of the seats. Fans will be screened for fevers and required to sit apart and to wear masks. They will be banned from eating food and drinking beer, and discouraged from excessive shouting, singing and cheering.

South Korea’s baseball and soccer leagues returned to action in May without fans in the stands.

The country’s daily increase of confirmed coronavirus cases has again dropped below 50.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday it had confirmed 41 additional virus cases over the previous 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 13,979 confirmed cases, with 298 deaths.

South Korea has been reporting roughly 20 to 60 new cases every day since it eased rigid social distancing rules in early May. I

Latest sport

rugby league

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

Australian rules football

Greene stars, GWS win grand-final rematch

GWS have recorded a 12-point win over Richmond in the AFL grand-final rematch at Giants Stadium, where Toby Greene starred with five goals.

Australian rules football

AFL to reschedule Roos' Hobart games

The AFL is working to reschedule at least one planned game in Tasmania after the state government's decision to keep its borders closed to Queensland.

Australian rules football

Bombers lose Fantasia for Crows AFL clash

Essendon will face Adelaide on Sunday without Orazio Fantasia while Melbourne have opted not to recall Tom McDonald for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145, as the state records 357 new cases.

sport

rugby league

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

world

virus diseases

More countries make face masks mandatory

Authorities in France, England and Belgium have introduced new regulations requiring people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.