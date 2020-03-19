Farmers assure hoarders of food supply

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Farmers want to assure shoppers that empty shelves don't mean Australia is running out of food. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Farmers assure hoarders of food supply

By AAP

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 18:29:23

Australian farmers have assured people there is more than enough food as shoppers continue to strip supermarket shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Empty aisles don’t mean the country’s stocks are low, growers across the country are reminding people.

It comes as the prime minister warned the panicked behaviour was distracting officials’ attention, diverting important resources in order to keep supply lines open.

NSW Farmers vice president Chris Groves says the global virus pandemic will put a large dent in Australia’s produce export.

“But Australians can be assured that there will be more than enough food for them,” he said.

Australia does not rely on imported fresh food and currently exports about 75 per cent of its produce.

When China – the world’s largest dairy importer – became the epicentre of the outbreak it reduced its milk imports, stalling an upward swing in global dairy prices that began in late 2019.

However, Chinese consumers are expected to return to normal by the latter half of 2020, according a report by Rabobank.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for farmers in the never-ending cycle of growing “the world’s best produce”, Mr Grant said.

“The hens are still laying eggs, the dairy cows are still being milked, grain growers are preparing winter crops, orchards are still bearing fruit.”

He said despite lingering drought and a catastrophic bushfire season, NSW’s livestock supply is steady and growers are out picking fresh apples and bananas.

Farmers want to remind NSW shoppers the state also grows both rice and wheat, along with the vast majority of its fruit and vegetables.

“There’s no need to panic if there’s no rice or pasta on supermarket shelves,” Mr Groves said.

Mr Groves said it was up to the supermarkets to work with farmers to ensure shelves were stocked.

Aldi, Coles, IGA and Woolworths have issued a plea for customers to be more considerate and only buy what they need. 

In a newspaper advertisement, the grocery retailers also called for shoppers to stop attacks on staff and fellow customers after more people were filmed spouting verbal abuse.

Scott Morrison named the behaviour one of the most disappointing things he had ever seen.

“There is no reason for people to be hoarding supplies from fear of a lockdown or anything like this,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

The supermarkets say they’re doing everything they can to speed up the turnover of goods.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs' Naughton cleared to face Magpies

Aaron Naughton has recovered from knee surgery in time for the Western Bulldogs' AFL season opener against Collingwood.

Australian rules football

King amongst the AFL round one debutants

St Kilda's Max King is one of a host of debutants ready to grace the AFL stage for the first time in round one.

basketball

Perth Wildcats awarded NBL championship

Perth have been awarded the NBL championship, the league announcing their decision two days after their finals series against Sydney was cancelled.

rugby league

NRL yet to detail self-isolation protocols

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says there will only be essential interaction between the players and the general community.

news

health

Coronavirus cases in NSW surpass 300

A fifth person has died in NSW and a string of major events have been cancelled as the state's coronavirus cases top 300.

sport

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

world

health

NZ joins Australia in closing borders

Like Australia, New Zealand has shut its borders to all but citizens, residents and their families, and has issued advice to Kiwis not to travel abroad.