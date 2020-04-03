Farming sector can beat COVID-19: Rabobank

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A low Australian dollar could help the nation's farming industry weather the COVID-19 storm. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Farming sector can beat COVID-19: Rabobank

By Gus McCubbing

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 13:00:13

Australia’s agricultural sector can weather the COVID-19 storm despite the global economic downturn and pressure on commodity prices, according to Rabobank. 

The Dutch multinational on Friday said several factors would help cushion the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry in coming months. 

These included the low Australian dollar, local farmgate prices supported by limited domestic supply and positive seasonal expectations.

Rabobank head of food and agribusiness research Tim Hunt said the lower Australian dollar – currently trading at roughly 50 British pence or 60 American cents – would provide shelter from falling prices for local producers. 

“The worse the pandemic gets, the lower the Australian dollar will fall as capital gets reinvested in lower risk financial markets like the US and Japan,” he said. 

Mr Hunt said the Australian dollar was likely to be lower for longer than it was during the global financial crisis – the last major global economic shock. 

This, he said, would ensure the contraction in farmgate prices in local currency terms was less than seen on world markets. 

Rabobank’s monthly agribusiness report said local farmgate prices would also be supported by low Australian grain stocks, as well as diminished sheep flock and cattle herd numbers after several years of drought.

“This is ensuring strong competition for product in the local market from processors downstream,” Mr Hunt said. 

The report also said recent rainfall – as well as the weather outlook – suggested Australian farmers would have a decent production season this year.

However, Mr Hunt warned the COVID-19 disruption would still bring downside risks on many fronts for Australian agriculture. 

These included the availability of agri-chemicals and farm labour as well as the continuation of operation of packing houses and processing plants.

Other market downside risks included the potential of re-infection in China, Mr Hunt said, and a global economic downturn that could be worse then the global financial crisis. 

He said potential high infection rates in regional Australia could also have a negative impact, as well as the “wildcard” of an appreciation in the Australian currency.

Latest sport

rugby league

'No bad ideas' for NRL's Apollo Project

The NRL's Apollo Project will work for the next two months to explore ways of getting the season up and running as soon as possible.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

NRL's off-contract stars to wait months

All off-contract NRL players could have to wait until July to start negotiating for next year if the 2020 competition doesn't restart.

rugby league

NRL players open to island option

The Rugby League Players Association are open to the option of players being housed in isolation on an island to help restart the 2020 NRL season.

rugby league

NRL players lose five months pay in deal

NRL players will go without pay for five months as part of a deal reached with the league during the coronavirus stoppage.

news

virus diseases

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 12 in NSW after a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man died from the infection.

sport

rugby league

'No bad ideas' for NRL's Apollo Project

The NRL's Apollo Project will work for the next two months to explore ways of getting the season up and running as soon as possible.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.