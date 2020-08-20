Discover Australian Associated Press

More people are drinking at home and in higher quantities. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fast delivery fuels fast drinking: survey

By Paul Osborne

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 17:28:55

Fast delivery of alcohol is leading to more people drinking at home and in higher quantities, a new survey shows.

The Annual Alcohol Poll 2020 by YouGov Galaxy, for the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education, found two-thirds of Australians who drink alcohol consumed the largest quantity on one occasion in the past 12 months in the home.

Of people people who had ordered alcohol online in the past 12 months, 23 per cent had alcohol delivered at least weekly and almost half (44 per cent) had alcohol delivered within two hours.

Those who got their alcohol delivered within two hours tended to drink more than four standard drinks in a day (70 per cent), while 38 per cent drank 11 or more standard drinks that day.

Disturbingly, the poll found only 38 per cent of people indicated their ID was checked on delivery and 25 per cent said the alcohol was left unattended.

Reflecting on the fact the poll was taken before Australia’s tough coronavirus restrictions were imposed, FARE CEO Caterina Giorgi said drinking in the home was now a long-term trend.

“Drinking in the home is widespread, yet we don’t often think about the harms from alcohol occurring in the home because they’re largely invisible,” she said.

“Alcohol increases the severity and frequency of family violence and contributes to a range of cancers and alcohol dependence.

“These harms have significant negative impacts on children, families and whole communities.”

