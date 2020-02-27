Gunman kills five at at Milwaukee brewery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Six people are dead after a shooting at a brewery complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Image by AP PHOTO

homicide

Gunman kills five at at Milwaukee brewery

By Carrie Antlfinger and Gretchen Ehlke

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 12:11:46

An employee has opened fire at a brewery complex in the Wisconsin city of Milwaukee, killing five fellow workers before taking his own life, police say.

The gunman at the Molson Coors Brewing complex was identified as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“There were five individuals who went to work today, just like everybody goes to work, and they thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families. They didn’t – and tragically they never will,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said after Wednesday’s attack.

Authorities offered no immediate motive for the attack.

Police tweeted that there was no longer an active threat.

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House,  said the attacker killed five people and wounded others.

“Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,” the president said. “We send our condolences. We’ll be with them, and it’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing.”

The attack occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the facility and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“Miller Valley” features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packaging centre that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution centre the size of five football fields.

A massive red Miller sign towers over the complex and is a well-known symbol in Milwaukee, where beer and brewing are intertwined in the city’s history.

Tours of the site take people to underground caves where beer was once stored, a saloon with intricate woodwork, a stein hall with stained-glass windows, a champagne room meeting hall with leaded-glass windows, and an outdoor beer garden that can hold 300 people.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

cricket

Aussies claim T20 series over South Africa

Australia have claimed their fourth straight T20 international series victory, smashing South Africa by 97 runs in Cape Town to take the three-match series 2-1.

rugby league

Tonga NRL appeal rugby league's ban

Tonga's banned rugby league board have appealed their expulsion by the IRL, leaving the high-profile drama to drag on for another three weeks.

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

news

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

world

virus diseases

Virus spreads faster outside China

Italy and Iran are emerging as new epicentres of the coronavirus as the number of new infections in China are overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere.